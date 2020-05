Artel Video Systems at the 2019 NAB Show

At the 2019 NAB Show, Artel will feature solutions that simplify broadcasters' shift to hybrid IP/SDI and all-IP operations and address content providers' requirements for reliable delivery of high-quality media over the internet, satellite, microwave, and other broadband services. The company will demonstrate its award-winning SMART Media Delivery Platform™ with a focus on new features and capabilities that enhance operational simplicity, flexibility, and scalability. Artel's booth exhibit also will showcase the company's Quarra IP PTP switches, ARQ Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT streaming, and FiberLink® family of media transport products.

SMART Media Delivery Platform™

Artel's SMART Media Delivery Platform™ is a carrier-grade, four-channel auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. The software-enabled solution features four video ports for transport of video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to one or two 10G interfaces. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 hitless switching; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management.

New SDI/SMPTE ST 2110 encapsulation/de-encapsulation capabilities allow users to bridge legacy SDI signals into an ST 2110 framework and workflow, and the addition of SMPTE ST 2110/ST 2022 transcoding facilitates conversion of ST 2110 streams to ST 2022 for effective transport beyond the local area network (LAN).

When additional capacity is needed, a new software-defined SMART SuperNode feature for SMART modules facilitates high-capacity on-boarding or adaptation of media over IP up to 100 Gbps of switching throughput.

Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

Designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required, Artel's Quarra family of PTP-aware managed IP switches offers the industry's most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. They are RAVENNA AES67-approved and Dante- and QSC-tested.

ARQ IP Streaming System

The ARQ IP Streaming System serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT video applications. The ARQ system is simple to configure and ideal for distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, internet, and satellite. The solution is scalable in single-stream increments, allowing broadcasters to add ARQ licenses quickly to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services.

FiberLink® Family of Media Transport Products

Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, Artel's FiberLink® media transport products bring much-needed flexibility to broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and other pro A/V environments. Devices in the family boast SMPTE standards support to ensure interoperability and reliability in video, audio, and data transport.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include precision timing, IP-and fiber-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

2019 NAB Show Preview

April 8-11

Artel Video Systems

Booth SU8107

