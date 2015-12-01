Artel Video Systems Appoints New CFO

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Dec. 1, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, today announced the appointment of David Traverse as vice president of finance and chief financial officer. Traverse brings to Artel a strong background and high success rate in partnering with vendors and customers that support long-term growth through enhanced technologies, empowered employees, and lean operations.

"We are excited to add David to the management committee. His strengths in strategic planning, cultivating business growth through acquisitions and partnerships, and maximizing shareholder value are critical to Artel as we continue to grow," said Michael Rizzo, president and CEO. "Our industry is dynamic and changing, and David's fortitude and acumen will play a powerful role in ensuring our continued success."

Prior to joining Artel, Traverse served in strategic financial roles for leading-edge companies in the mobile, cloud-based management services, and telecommunications industries. In his capacity as vice president of finance at Scratch Wireless Inc., a start-up, Traverse impacted the company's growth by fostering relationships with bankers, shareholders, prospective investors, and industry analysts. Previously, at AccuRev Inc., he spearheaded the company's successful acquisition. Prior to that, he facilitated multiple successful acquisitions at SoundBite Communications and was instrumental in directing the global expansion and management of the company's U.K. operation.

"This is an exciting time to be joining Artel," Traverse said. "Artel is expanding into new markets and is primed for growth. I look forward to being a key contributor and having a positive impact on Artel's vision and ongoing success."

