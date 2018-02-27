Artel Video Systems Announces SMART Media Delivery Platform

WESTFORD, Mass. — Feb. 27, 2018 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, is pleased to announce the SMART Media Delivery Platform™.



The SMART Media Delivery Platform is a four-channel, auto-sense, 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with an integrated, nonblocking Layer 2/3 switch. The SMART Platform has been designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements. Functionality of the platform may be added or upgraded via software download. The flexibility of the platform's functionality, along with its greater port density, drastically reduces power consumption, size, and cost, and allows for a seamless transition as the end user's network evolves.



Winner of the IABM Design & Innovation Award in the Content & Communications Infrastructure category, the SMART Media Delivery Platform was designed to serve as a conduit for simplifying IT and broadcast ecosystems.



"The SMART platform is unique in meeting the industry's requirements for implementing IP-centric workflows," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President, Product Management at Artel. "The Layer 2/3 switching capabilities integrated with software-defined functionality reduce the need for additional hardware while providing efficient and cost-effective solutions as IP networks grow and functionality requirements change."



The SMART Media Delivery Platform will be one of three new IP-centric solutions Artel will showcase at the 2018 NAB Show. Active demonstrations will highlight the platform's SMPTE 2022-7 hitless switching, routing, and mobility capabilities. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the 2018 NAB Show in booth SU6102 to learn more about Artel's SMART Media Delivery Platform and the company's full suite of IP solutions.



# # #



About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/180227Artel.docx



Photo Links:www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-SMARTMediaDeliveryPlatform.jpeg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems SMART Media Delivery Platform™



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Artel_Video%20announces%20SMART%20Media%20Deliver%20Platform.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2CDnDpD