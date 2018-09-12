Artel Video Systems and DirectOut Technologies to Demonstrate IP Interoperability at IBC2018

Artel’s Quarra PTP Ethernet Switch Lies at the Heart of DirectOut’s Demo

WESTFORD, Mass. — Sept. 12, 2018 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, today announced that it has partnered with DirectOut Technologies at IBC2018 to demonstrate IP interoperability between Artel’s Quarra PTP Ethernet switch and DirectOut’s MONTONE.42 converter that bridges MADI to audio over IP.

The Quarra 10G switch is the central network switch for DirectOut’s entire booth. As such, it must deal with the diverse requirements of the devices involved. It serves as a boundary clock for two MONTONE.42 devices demonstrating SMPTE ST 2022-7 redundancy streaming as well as Genelec speakers with a RAVENNA interface. At the same time, control data from the DirectOut Globcon control software is present in the network to control all devices on display — some of which contain management ports with only 100 megabytes per second of throughput. In a separate VLAN, DirectOut will show its SG.MADI using the Layer 2-based SoundGrid format by Waves Audio.

The Quarra family of PTP-enabled switches offers the industry’s most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. The Quarras are RAVENNA AES67- and QSC-approved and Dante-tested. Quarra switches are designed for audio and video broadcast, telecom, defense and security, finance, and other IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required.

“We’ve been using Artel’s 1G Quarra in our lab for quite a while, and we are excited to have the 10G version in our demo setup now. The detailed configuration possibilities really help to configure a reliable network and take care of the various requirements of the products involved,” said Claudio Becker-Foss, Product Manager at DirectOut. “We’ve seen before at plug fests and interops that the Artel switches are rock-solid when it comes to audio streaming and PTP distribution, even in big media networks including video. As a manufacturer, it is important for us to recommend a proven product to our customers. We have never come across any issues with the Quarras, and they have served as problem-solvers more than once.”

“As broadcasters migrate to IP, standards-based solutions that provide high reliability, flexibility, interoperability, and accurate synchronization are imperative for mission-critical media feeds,” said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President, Product Management at Artel. “Partnering with DirectOut at IBC2018 validates the efforts of vendors like Artel and DirectOut in developing standards-based solutions for audio-over-IP applications.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit DirectOut on Stand 8.E85. More information about DirectOut is available at www.directout.eu.

Also, Artel will feature the Quarra in an audio-over-IP demonstration on Stand 5.A65. Additional information about the Quarra is available at www.artel.com/quarra.

About DirectOut Technologies

DirectOut GMBH specializes in developing essential pro audio connectivity, networking and bridging solutions for broadcast, studio, live and installed sound applications. Founded by a team of professional sound engineers, the company is fully focused on real-world demands and problem solving. Marketed under the brand DirectOut Technologies solutions offered build bridges between different audio worlds and make systems and formats more flexible. Audio formats supported include MADI, SoundGrid, Dante, RAVENNA, and the standards AES67 and SMPTE ST2110-30.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel’s expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel’s integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

