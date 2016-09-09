Artel Video Systems and Dimetis Announce Multiplatform Integration Partnership

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Sept. 6, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, today announced that Dimetis, (www.dimetis.de), a leading software supplier providing Operations Support System (OSS) solutions, will strengthen its existing partnership with Artel to include InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport solutions.

Through the extended partnership, Dimetis will integrate Artel's new InfinityLink broadcast media transport solution into its BOSS LINK Manager(TM) platform management and scheduling solution. With BOSS LINK Manager(TM), users will have the ability to dynamically configure, schedule, monitor, and control InfinityLink chassis and solution modules in their network.

The Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager(TM) provides end-to-end management of networks and enables service orchestration and graphical fault management, with easy integration of third-party applications such as EMSs and NMSs. At IBC2016, Dimetis will provide live demonstrations of BOSS LINK Manager on its stand 1B30.

"Dimetis' strong reputation in the broadcast market, combined with Artel's unrivaled reputation for reliability, makes the integration of BOSS LINK Manager(TM) and InfinityLink the perfect solution for transporting video over IP, direct fiber, and optical backbones," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "Broadcasters can now deploy a scalable media transport platform with InfinityLink and manage it with BOSS LINK Manager."

"We're proud to be partnered with a world-class organization such as Artel," said Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Chief Operating Officer and President, U.S. division, Dimetis. "The future integration of Artel's InfinityLink solution with the Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager will give customers an easy-to-deploy media transport solution and the power to easily manage the network."

At IBC2016, Artel will demonstrate the integration with BOSS LINK Manager(TM). Attendees are encouraged to stop by stand 10.B20.

Additional information about Artel's products is available at www.artel.com.

About Dimetis

Dimetis software solutions manage contribution and distribution for customers worldwide and optimize the media content flow across video facilities and communication networks, facilitating media exchange usages and operational efficiency. Dimetis Systems serve more than 600 million viewers worldwide. For further information: www.dimetis.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink, broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

