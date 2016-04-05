Artel to Showcase Satellite Scanning Capabilities at the 2016 NAB Show

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 4, 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems, a world- class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will showcase its DLC510 multipurpose Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator, adding new satellite scanning functionality to the company's DigiLink media transport platform.

Artel's DLC510 functions as an L-band satellite demodulator and as a fully automatic L-band transponder scanner. As a scanner, the device enables satellite operators and engineers to scan L-band transponders quickly and efficiently on a satellite. Using DigiLink's flexible DL Manager HTTP- and SNMPv2-based element management system, the DLC510 provides essential RF information, modulation data, and other key metrics used in daily operations in an easy-to-read list. Operators can then select a specific satellite transponder and send the demodulated signal to the ASI output for transport by other DigiLink modules over IP or fiber networks. Also, the DLC510 can be used as a test-and-measurement system for busy satellite operations or engineering departments.

"Network operation centers (NOCs) are continually challenged by incorrect transmission information, which results in delays in getting fast-breaking news or sports feeds to air. The DLC510, with just one click, can identify the signal in seconds and feed the signal to an appropriate satellite receiver to get the signal on the air quickly and without delay," said Tom Beardsley, Director of Product Management of Artel. "In addition, getting signals from remote downlinks back to the network operation centers is quick and effective when using the ASI output of the DLC510 demodulator over an IP network with DigiLink's DLC410 IP encapsulation module."

Both the DLC510 and DLC410 can be housed in DigiLink's 1-RU, rack-mount chassis and still leave space for additional DLC510 modules.

Artel will showcase the DLC510 at the 2016 NAB Show in the North Hall, booth N4512.

