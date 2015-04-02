Artel to Showcase L-Band to ASI Demodulator at 2015 NAB Show

DigiLink Media Transport Platform Now Supports L-Band Demodulation Capabilities

WESTFORD, Mass. -- March 31, 2015 -- At the 2015 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems, an employee-owned company and leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, will introduce L-Band to ASI demodulation capabilities in the company's flagship DigiLink media transport platform.

Artel's DLC510 Dual Port L-Band Demodulator is a cost-effective, DigiLink based module providing downlinks of two L-Band signals and then converting them to DVB-ASI for transport. The new module also supports ETSI TS 103 129 Carrier ID monitoring.

"Many DigiLink deployments are located at satellite downlink facilities. These customers came to Artel looking for a cost-effective L-Band demodulator solution that could be integrated into their existing chassis," said Richard Dellacanonica, president at Artel Video Systems. "By developing the DLC510, we now enable end users to combine L-Band demodulation and subsequent transport capabilities in a single, fully integrated solution, saving valuable rack space and simplifying support. We also made sure to incorporate the new requirement for Carrier ID ETSI TS 103 129 capabilities."

Artel will showcase the DLC510 at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SU9102. More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is an employee owned, global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. Artel's DigiLink platform is the most effective, reliable, easiest to configure and support media transport solution on the market. With thousands of deployments, Artel products are relied upon every day by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Recently, Artel was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-DigiLinkMediaTransportPlatform...

Photo Caption: Artel's DigiLink Media Transport Solutions