Artel to Debut DigiLink-Lite at the 2015 NAB Show

WESTFORD, Mass. -- March 24, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, an employee-owned, global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, today announced the launch of its DigiLink-Lite family of preconfigured, low-cost, plug-and-play media transport solutions. Bridging the gap between costly, complex modular platforms and low-cost throw-down products, DigiLink-Lite is a series of 1-RU solutions for transporting and processing broadcast-quality media. The product line will make its debut at the 2015 NAB Show.

"The idea behind DigiLink-Lite came about after speaking with broadcast and AV professionals who rely on broadcast-quality media transport equipment. In many cases, these users find modular, chassis-based solutions expensive to purchase and maintain, and often too large and complex for their needs. At the same time, smaller throw-down equipment often lacks the functionality and features and, in some cases, the reliability they need for critical applications," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "With DigiLink-Lite, we focused on designing products that offer the functions and features typically found in complex modular platforms, and packaged them into low-cost, simple-to-configure, space-efficient 1-RU solutions. We also made sure to retain the quality and reliability standards Artel has built its reputation on."

At the 2015 NAB Show, Artel will debut the first two DigiLink-Lite products: the DL5450 video-over-IP gateway, and the DL5156 six-channel HD, SDI, and ASI multiplexer.

The DL5450 HD-SDI video-over-IP gateway is a cost-effective solution for transporting uncompressed HD-SDI over 10GbE IP networks. The DL5450 utilizes SMPTE 2022-5/6 IP encapsulation and Forward Error Correction (FEC) algorithms to ensure reliable, error-free transport and compliance with industry standards. The single-rack unit is user-configurable as a receiver or transmitter via HTTP or SNMP. The DL5450 is priced at $3,995.

The DigiLink-Lite DL5156 six-channel HD, SDI, and ASI multiplexer is a TX/RX pair of compact, 1-RU chassis capable of combining six asynchronous HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and DVB-ASI video feeds for transport across fiber or managed optical networks. Requiring no configuration or setup, each of the six channels is assigned a fixed time slot and aggregated into a single wavelength. Available optics include 10 km, 40 km, and 80 km links as well as CWDM and DWDM. The starting price for the DL5156 TX/RX pair is $7,995.

Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned, global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. An industry pioneer, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. Artel's DigiLink platform is the industry's most cost-effective and reliable media transport solution, and the easiest to configure and support. With thousands of deployments, Artel products are relied upon every day by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission-critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Recently, the company was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability. More information is available at www.artel.com.

