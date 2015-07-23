ArrowData and TVU Networks Partner to Deliver Drone-flying Service with Live Video Transmission

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – ArrowData, an aerial data services company that specializes in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV’s – or drones) for electronic newsgathering (AeroJournalism), and TVU Networks, the global technology leader in live mobile IP newsgathering solutions, today announced the launch of a UAV service that provides news broadcasters with the ability to transmit unique live aerial views from ArrowData’s drones in full HD with sub-second latency using TVU’s portable cellular transmitters.

ArrowData has received a special waiver from the FAA to operate drones for electronic newsgathering or AeroJournalism – the first and only such FAA 333 waver provided to a private company. By combining ArrowData’s drone piloting expertise and TVU’s award-winning mobile cellular IP technology, broadcasters can now deliver news coverage from unique vantage points not possible from ArrowData TVU Packtraditional ground level camera views. In addition, broadcasters can easily incorporate the AeroJournalism service into their current video acquisition workflow since the drone flying and live video transmission is handled together.

“This partnership gives us a tremendous advantage in this emerging industry,” said James Fleitz, Vice President of ArrowData in Las Vegas. “We provide the dynamic shots from drones, and TVU is the perfect answer for transmitting that video.”

An ArrowData drone was used recently for live reporting and weather shots for a large-market news broadcast. “This is a game changer for those in the news business. There are many questions in the industry right now about how best to use drones. This partnership allows us to answer those questions and begin implementing AeroJournalism in newsrooms right away,” said Ron Futrell, Sales and Marketing Director for ArrowData and veteran TV newscaster for more than 3 decades.

“We’re delighted to partner with ArrowData to bring their drone piloting services together with TVU’s live uplink transmission capabilities,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “It’s a true win/win for broadcasters. They can leave the capturing of aerial views in the capable hands of ArrowData personnel while receiving live, low-latency HD video from a TVU mobile cellular uplink transmitter.”

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online, and mobile platforms. TVU live video solutions have been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the 2010 World Cup, the London Summer Games, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and the Super Bowl.

About ArrowData

Founded in 2014, ArrowData aims to provide superior aerial data services to a wide array of industries including AeroJournalism, Entertainment, Public Safety and Utilities. A veteran-run company, ArrowData specializes in data collection, HD video, transmission, analytics and distribution through the use of its manned and unmanned aircraft. For more information, visit www.arrowdata.com or call 702-816-5087.

About TVU Networks

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, TVU Networks is a technology and market leader in IP-based live video solutions. TVU’s solutions help transform broadcasters’ SDI-based video acquisition, transmission, routing, distribution and management operations to an IP-based infrastructure. TVU serves customers of all sizes in more than 80 countries from industries that include news broadcast, web streaming, law enforcement, sports, corporate and government. In broadcast markets around the world including the USA, China and other major economic powers, TVU is the dominant market leader with more than half of all news broadcast stations using its IP video solutions, which includes TVUPack, the award-winning mobile live cellular uplink solution and TVU Grid, the award-winning IP video switching, routing and distribution solution. TVU Networks is a pioneer in IP video technology and is leading the way in helping organizations looking to transition to a predominantly IP-based infrastructure. Many of the largest news broadcast station groups in the world have deployed TVU Grid and are leveraging it in their existing workflow infrastructures. More information about TVU Networks can be found at www.tvunetworks.com.