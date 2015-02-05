Archimedia to Demonstrate Breakthrough 4K 60p Player Technology at 2015 HPA Tech Retreat

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Feb. 5, 2015 -- Archimedia Technology, a company whose applications bring precise multiformat viewing to the professional's desktop, TV, UHDTV, and SDI infrastructure, today announced it will host a demo room at the 2015 HPA Tech Retreat, Feb. 9-15 in Palm Springs, California. Archimedia will demonstrate its Atlas professional media player, which now plays 4K 60p and high dynamic range (HDR) content on any display to the best of that display's native ability.

Visitors to Archimedia's demo room at the HPA Tech Retreat will see Atlas play clips from Elemental's 4K 60p demo reels in several formats, as well as from the "El Fuente" movie documentary commissioned by Netflix in 4K 60p in IMF, HEVC, and ProRes formats. All will be shown on a UHDTV streaming from an Atlas 4K lent by 3rd i. Archimedia representatives will be on hand to explain the system's key features and how Atlas fits into the postproduction and screening workflow.

Atlas is capable of playing 4K 60p and HDR encoded content at full screen in practically any format from all kinds of sources and manufacturers on all kinds of screens, from a laptop to a UHDTV to a projector aimed at the side of a building, all with frame-accurate precision at speeds commensurate with the hardware. That capability is a breakthrough for all professionals in the media and entertainment industry -- from technorati to producers to executives to archivists to lawyers -- who until now had no way to view 4K 60p and HDR content outside of the edit suite where it was created without first transcoding it to a smaller format to suit hardware limitations.

Atlas takes care of the transcoding step, thanks to a unique professional-grade scaler built into the player. The comprehensive range of formats supported includes the latest IMF, HEVC, and AS-11 DPP formats; more than 100 caption/subtitle formats required by law around the world; DPX, TIFF, and EXR frame sequences; encrypted DCP; and Dolby(R) audio codecs.

"Everyone needs a player that will let them watch 4K 60p on the screens they already have, and that's exactly what the latest version of Atlas is designed to do," said Archimedia CEO Mark Gray. "It's an impressive feat that still dazzles us, and we think HPA retreat attendees will be just as dazzled. These innovations are what have made Atlas a staple for major studios, TV networks, and production and post houses around the world."

More information about Archimedia and its products is available at www.archimediatech.com. Information about the 2015 HPA Tech Retreat is available at hollywoodpostalliance.org.

About Archimedia

Archimedia Technology specializes in the processing, conversion, and playback of mastering, postproduction, and QC formats -- including HEVC, IMF, and 4K 60p -- for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bring precise multiformat viewing to the professional's desktop, TV, UHDTV, and infrastructure. Archimedia's products fulfill a critical piece of the production and archival workflows, encapsulating complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats into practical solutions that give end users a new level of access to their assets. More information is available at www.archimediatech.com.

