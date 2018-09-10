AR/VR Demos by Ericsson and Technicolor Highlight First-Ever Innovation Zone at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo

SEPT. 10, 2018 (Exton, PA)—Augmented and Virtual Reality technologies from Ericsson and Technicolor will be among the headline exhibits when Innovation Zone debuts on the SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo show floor next month in Atlanta.

The demonstrations will showcase ways in which cable operators can bring immersive experiences into the homes of consumers. These include the Ericsson “Mixed Reality Beyond” experience and two Technicolor exhibits: “High Resolution 360” and “Volumetric Video.” Innovation Zone is sponsored by Liberty Global.

Ericsson’s Mixed Reality Beyond demonstration shows how effectively controlling the edge network, using computer vision and offloading processing to the edge, can enable operators to expand further into consumer and enterprise markets to allow for new AR/VR experiences that can provide high levels of interactivity and immersion for consumers. The demonstration conveys the network concepts that underpin the mixed reality experience, as well as how users can engage with multiple interactive mixed reality points throughout a physical space.

The Technicolor exhibit will show how High Resolution 360 allows streaming of immersive video content at high resolution as an Android TV application on an existing Technicolor set-top box, as well as how Volumetric Video uses a new VR video transmission format—3DoF+—to allow volumetric content to be encoded, compressed, and seamlessly rendered in homes. The demonstration is designed to show how the addition of information enables an interactive parallax effect on content that can be streamed over existing cable architectures and access pipelines.

In addition to the AR/VR exhibits, Innovation Zone will feature exhibits from three European vendors that are driving next-generation opportunities in cable energy management. These include Tizzon, a leader in the use of air displacement technology and phase change materials for more efficient cooling; SOFC.nl Holding B.V., which is pioneering the concept of using small Solid Oxide Fuel Cells to directly supply additional power at locations where it is required in cable’s distributed networks; and UpNorth Engineering Services, specialists in data center and telecommunications critical facility engineering.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018—under the leadership of Program Chair Kevin Hart, Executive Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer for Cox Communications—has attracted a banner list of speakers. Following opening remarks by Hart, the Opening General Session on Tuesday, Oct. 23 will feature a keynote by Pat Esser, president of Cox Communications, and a landmark panel comprising: Michael Powell, president and CEO of NCTA–The Internet & Television Association; Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs; Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE; and moderator Tony Werner, president, Technology and Product, Comcast Cable. Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s first African American female combat pilot, will bring her message of “going gutsy” to achieve breakthrough results to the Annual Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

The Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) pre-conference session on Monday, Oct. 22 will feature insights from international operators and vendors and is free to all full-conference attendees. The Fall Technical Forum at Expo 2018 is setting records for number of technical sessions (104) and workshops (48). In addition, the Cable TV Pioneers will conduct their annual banquet in conjunction with Expo, on Monday, Oct. 22.

Registration for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018 is available at expo.scte.org/attendee-registration. Attendance, exhibit, and sponsorship/advertisement information about Expo is at http://expo.scte.org.