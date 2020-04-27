Aputure Asia Live Streams With Blackmagic Design’s ATEM Mini and Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

Fremont, CA – April 27, 2020 – Blackmagic Design today announced that Aputure’s Asia office has been live streaming updates using a ATEM Mini video switcher and Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks. The live streams are shot from Aputure’s Singapore office and are aimed at staying in touch with their community and on new product developments.

Aputure, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia, is one of the fastest growing cinema technology companies, designing and specializing in lighting and lighting modifiers. Aputure’s Singapore office, their main office in Asia, recently started the new live stream, which can be seen on Facebook as part of the public Facebook Aputure Asia User Group.

The stream, which began in March and is hosted by Aputure’s Asia Pacific Marketing & Sales Director Jimmy Lim, takes place twice a week. One session is done in conjunction with Aputure US and is focused on Aputure Lighting Certifications, even including a weekly quiz where winners receive certifications and product. The second stream includes weekly guest directors, DPs, photographers and gaffer interviews, as well as discussion on wider camera work and lighting discussions and customer stories by Lim.

“Streaming is more important now than it has ever been. Brands should be staying in touch with customers, but also doing everything they can to keep the feeling of being a connected creative community going. That is what we are doing with these streams and the ATEM Mini and Pocket cameras let us do a high quality stream efficiently,” Lim said.

Each stream is manned by Lim and two other Aputure team members, one in charge of audio and external monitoring stream performance and the other for master control and onsite stream performance. Two Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks, one for a wide shot and one overhead for close ups, are switched live by the ATEM Mini, which also provides the ability for live picture in picture graphics. The overhead camera is fed into the ATEM Mini through a wireless transmitter.

For audio streaming, Deity Microphones lav or shotgun mics are fed directly into the Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks, which is also used to dial in audio signal strength. From there, the final switched feed is sent live over OBS streaming software.

“Aputure is known for our high quality products and our customers expect the very best. So the streams we are doing have to look good,” Lim said. “The Pocket 4K is a go to camera for serious filmmakers that we ourselves use on our product commercials and lighting tutorials for the Aputure 4 minute Film School. It is easy to set up anywhere we need, and we love the look it gives us.”

“The ATEM Mini worked quickly out of the box with OBS and allowed us to connect a range of devices with both wired and wireless options without any issues. It has a clear and concise layout of controls and gives us all of the options we need to switch both video and audio for the stream,” Lim finished.

