Apptelic Joins the Digital Innovation Group To Collaborate and Grow

Cross-Platform App Development Agency Joins DIG to Leverage Additional Skills and Services

12 May, 2016 (London) The Digital Innovation Group (DIG), the largest independent group of digital agencies in the UK, has added Apptelic LTD to its group of agencies providing the cross platform app development agency access to additional resources and their clients a wider mix of marketing skills and services.

Apptelic, founded in 2011, is a cross platform app development agency delivering apps for iOS, Android and Windows, including Xbox. As a Microsoft vendor and partner, Apptelic has worked with several of Microsoft’s clients undertaking media application development projects. Apptelic participated in the Hulu Plus and YouTube projects for Xbox LIVE as part of the in-house Microsoft development team.

Apptelic’s clients include the NBA (National Basketball Association), NRK (Norway TV), CBS, Warner Brothers, SVT (Swedish TV), DR DK (Danish TV), Atos, Go Pro and Nokia.

DIG is the largest UK independent group of digital agencies and is rapidly growing using a unique private earn-in model and a collaborative approach to building the group that is not too dissimilar to crowd-sourcing. The group is expected to reach £40m revenue in 2016 and be made-up of 32 agencies. DIG is a new breed of digital group that brings all digital specialisms into one group, providing clients a complete breadth of digital services whilst also delivering the depth of specialist knowledge that traditional large agency groups cannot deliver. The group works across digital activity from multilingual search and social marketing through to design and development across all digital platforms.

Rob Walk, CEO of DIG said: “Apptelic has an impressive roster of clients and very advanced technological skills in developing cross platform apps. By joining DIG we can offer extra technical exertise when they need it as well as additional marketing services to their clients.”

Philip Hopkins, CTO of Apptelic, said: “Joining DIG enables us to expand our bandwidth as needed and say yes to all projects that may come our way. We can collaborate on projects with other DIG companies, together strengthening our individual technologies, sharing resources and building innovative media and app solutions for our clients.”

