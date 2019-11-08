Appear TV to power RTVEs low latency video network

4K HDR Summit, Málaga, Spain, November 7, 2019 – Appear TV, a leading provider of next-generation high-quality video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming, announce X Platform win in Spain with delivery to Radio Televisión Española’s (RTVE).



RTVE selected Appear’s X Platform for low-latency 4:2:2 HEVC HD encoding and decoding on radio links between RTVE locations in Prado del Rey, Torrespaña and Salón de Loterías.



With its unique offering of channel density and ability to combine encoding and decoding of multiple contribution formats in the same chassis, Appear’s X Platform delivers excellent low-latency video quality in a redundant architecture to ensure the highest availability.



“The high visual quality at low bitrates was the prime reason for selecting Appear” said Mr. Manuel Delgado, Head of the Radio Communication Unit at RTVE. “Combined with the X Platforms operational simplicity, high reliability and low power consumption, Appear surpass our requirements for dependability and low operating cost.”



The X Platform can accommodate a range of input, processing, and output modules for all contribution scenarios in video, satellite and all-IP infrastructures. Modules for receiving compressed or uncompressed video from IP or SDI are readily available, with support for HD, 4K and 8K. Contribution links support ultra-low and low-latency codec formats including TICO, J2K, HEVC and AVC.



“Offering an adaptable and future-proof solution to RTVE, delivering on their contribution needs both today and tomorrow was our goal” said Mr. Jaime Herbada, Operations Director at MoMe. “Appear’s modular approach allows RTVE to upgrade existing equipment to 4K and beyond, securing both flexibility and their investment.”



The software-defined hardware allows RTVE to run variety of features on identical hardware modules. All modules, power supplies and fans are of course hot-swappable. Installation and configuration of the X Platform will be handled by MoMe, Appear’s business partner and system integrator in Spain.





About Appear TV:

Appear TV, based in Oslo, Norway, is dedicated to designing and producing world class equipment and solutions for the delivery of professional video services. The company’s mission is to deliver unique products that open up new opportunities for video distribution. We work closely with our customers to ensure that we are at the forefront of technology and at the same time offer user friendly products.



For a Spanish version of this press release, see https://mailchi.mp/appeartv/4khdr-2019-press-release-rtve-x-platform-spanish