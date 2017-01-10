Appear TV Introduces Three Modules for X10/X20 Ultra High-Speed Networking Platform

OSLO, NORWAY, JANUARY 10, 2017 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming high-quality video, is proud to introduce three new modules for the X10/X20 next-generation Ultra-High-Speed Video Networking hardware platform. The system expands Appear TV's solution portfolio, positioning the company to take center stage within the new high-speed, IP centric architectures that broadcasters are rapidly migrating towards.

The new X10 and X20 platforms help broadcasters adopt the many benefits of IP centric operation, in their own timeframe and with extreme simplicity. The platforms offer a programmable option with modules that easily alternate between SDI and IP in either the compressed or lightly-compressed domain. Featuring core IP security as a firewall, video monitoring, video routing and video re-multiplexing, the X10 and X20 operates as the key building blocks of an ultra-flexible, ultra-low delay, highly secured broadcast network. Being codec agnostic, it bridges both the natively encapsulated and MPEG_TS worlds.

“The traditional model for video production is shifting,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “Legacy SDI infrastructure is being phased out and gradually replaced by a generic IP infrastructure capable of handling compressed and uncompressed high quality video. The X10/X20 platform is ideal for connecting a local legacy SDI network to a new high capacity IP infrastructure. Combining the X10/X20 platform with our existing XC5000/XC51000 platform, Appear TV provides a complete solution for transporting video from content generation to end viewers.”

Appear TV’s X10/X20 networking platform is completely modular and has been designed to allow content producers and distributors to transition from an SDI infrastructure to an IP-based operation at a pace that suits their individual needs. The three processing modules currently available allow users to customize a package to meet specific requirements: a high-speed IP card that delivers both compressed and uncompressed video, a high-density SDI card, and a scrambling card for operations that require secure content delivery. Additional functionality such as TICO, JPEG200 and HEVC 10Bit 4:2:2 compression support will be added subsequently.

New Modules for the X10/X20 Platform

• The IP Card features dual-redundant 10Gbps IP I/O, GUI-configurable bidirectional or unidirectional data ports, seamless input switching and cloned outputs. It supports 10G uncompressed SDI over IP and up to 6Gbps MPEG transport stream processing (de-muxing and re-muxing).

• The High-Density SDI Card offers eight 3Gbps serial digital video interfaces per module with each supporting up to one 1080p60 service, on-board SDI-to-IP and IP-to-SDI conversion according to SMPTE 2022/6 and 2022/7

•The Simulcrypt-compliant Scrambling Card supports scrambling of up to 2,000 services at data rates of up to 6Gbps and supports DVB-CSA and AES encryption with a dedicated Simulcrypt interface towards CA servers.

The platform also functions as a high capacity video firewall enabling the operators to maintain full security between sites, even if public IP infrastructure is used. All IP ports can be configured to be either unidirectional or bi-directional, depending on what type of traffic is allowed over the port. Security is further enforced on a dedicated hardware handling all incoming and outgoing IP video traffic. The X10/X20 maintains strict surveillance on its control layer, which supports many advanced features such as user management and authentication.

The networking platforms come in two chassis options: the X10 chassis holding up to six processing modules, and the X20, holding up to 12 processing modules. Since the X10/X20 option slots are electrically identical, option modules can be swapped between X10 and X20 for added flexibility. With ultra-low latency in mind, IP de-jittering buffer has been added resulting in the lowest possible delay. Required buffer sizes such as IP de-jittering is configurable, enabling the operator to always run on the minimal possible delay while still maintaining the required performance.

All modules, including power supplies, switch, fans and option modules, are hot swappable. The chassis units include high-capacity redundant power supplies with AC and DC powering options.

