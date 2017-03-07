Appear TV Features New X10/X20 Modules at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 7, 2017 - Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming high-quality video, will showcase three new modules for its X10/X20 Ultra-High-Speed Video Networking hardware platform at NAB 2017 (Booth SU3602). These modules support the IP centric architectures that broadcasters are migrating towards and positions the company as an authority in the transition phase. Appear TV will also showcase its Adaptive Bit-rate (ABR) packager and modular XC5000 chassis at the show.





Appear TV's new X10 and X20 platforms assist broadcasters in the transition from SDI to IP centric operation. Both platforms offer a programmable option with modules that easily alternate between SDI and IP in either the compressed or lightly-compressed domain, allowing users to adopt IP easily in their own timeframe. With new features, including core IP security as a firewall, video monitoring, video routing and video re-multiplexing, the X10 and X20 operate as the foundation of an ultra-flexible, ultra-low delay, highly secured broadcast network. The code agnostic platforms bridge both the natively encapsulated and MPEG_TS worlds. The three latest processing modules allow for customization, giving users the ability to meet specific requirements: a high-speed IP card that delivers both compressed and uncompressed video, a high-density SDI card and a scrambling card for operations that require secure content delivery.

"By extending our solution portfolio to encompass contribution and distribution over IP, Appear TV aims to be a one-stop supplier for all things related to video delivery," says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. "Being a hardware platform, it differs from most products on the market, and we've meticulously designed it in accordance to industry needs. The X10/X20 operates as a default firewall and sets a new precedent for ultra-low UHD delay and we're excited to demonstrate all new features at NAB this year."

Appear TV's ABR just-in-time packager will also be highlighted at NAB. The ABR is an integrated software solution combining a video segmentation engine, high-performance storage DRM engine and origin server as a suite of complementary elements. When running on a customer's preferred server architecture, the solution enables both operational capacity and redundancy provisioning to be re-defined simply by adding more hardware, either physically or via the cloud. The software supports a variety of different deployment architectures, including edge deployments without CDN support, and is encoding vendor agnostic, allowing for seamless integration with third-party encoders.

Appear TV will also have a complete XC5000 chassis on display at the show. The company's modular approach enables the user to easily adopt the system to meet future operational requirements without having to completely replace the system. The unified head-end chassis can hold a wide range of purpose-built cards to handle reception from IP, ASI, DVB-C, ISDB-T, 8VSB, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-S/S2, descrambling, encoding/transcoding, scrambling, multiplexing and all common output formats, including IP, ASI, DVB-C, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-S/S2. The chassis can also be configured and monitored using its integrated web-based GUI. Additionally, the system has a completely agnostic, open architecture with interfaces that include XML, SOAP and other industry standard protocols.





Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway, with an additional office in Bangkok, Thailand. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com