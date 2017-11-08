Appear Joins Tico Alliance to Grow UHDTV Ecosystem

OSLO, NORWAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2017 - Appear announces it has joined the TICO Alliance to support interoperability for broadcast IP migration. The TICO Alliance is an open coalition of companies united to set the bar for next generation UHDTV infrastructure by establishing TICO compression in the new IP-based live ecosystem.





"Joining TICO will enable us to foster a shared commitment to equipping broadcasters with a seamless, integrated and high-quality Ultra-HD ecosystem," says Carl Walter Holst, CEO of Appear. "Our membership in the Alliance will further embolden Appear's standing as a leader in the broadcast technology industry."





Appear is proud to adopt the TICO codec and join the growing TICO Alliance. Adding TICO lightweight compression to the Appear X10 and X20 product range will allow premium quality UHD transport over 10G IP networks or legacy 3G-SDI links with a minimum of latency. IP production enables studio grade signals to be easily routed between both local and remote locations. As a purpose-built hardware solution specifically designed for IP transport, the synergies of TICO compression and the capacity of the X platform optimizes network bandwidth usage while upholding video quality at a premium level.





"The mission of the TICO Alliance is to provide an interoperable, bandwidth efficient and cost-effective way to manage HD, 4K and 8K in the new live IP-based production workflows. Moving from SDI to IP, the broadcast industry is becoming aware of the benefits created by interoperability and bandwidth efficient IP infrastructures," says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, chairman of the TICO Alliance. "We look forward to working with Appear to capitalize on its vast experience in IP connectivity."





About Appear

Appear is based in Oslo, Norway, with an additional office in Bangkok, Thailand. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com





About TICO Alliance

The alliance is an open coalition of companies united to set the bar for next generation UHDTV infrastructure by establishing TICO compression in the new IP-based live ecosystem. Leveraging the TICO compression with open standards and specifications, the group enables the industry to seamlessly update the existing SDI-based workflows to IP in HD, 4K, 8K without the cost of a complete renewal. Member companies now number 42. The group is open to all individuals and companies that are interested to grow the IP ecosystems supporting the TICO technology in live production workflows. www.tico-alliance.org