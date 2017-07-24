Appear Doesn’t Delay with New Offerings at IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM, JULY 24, 2017 – For the IBC Show in Amsterdam, Appearwill be demonstrating its latest offerings of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming high-quality video. Highlighted at the company’s flagship orange and white stand (1.C61) will be Appear’s new UHD Encoding/Decoding hardware, the next generation of low delay HEVC contribution and distribution. Also displayed will be Appear’s notable line of hardware- and software-based products.

Appear’s brand-new UHD Encoding/Decoding hardware brings next-generation compression capabilities to its customers. The product combines ultra high density - up to 12 UHD HEVC encodes per 1RU - with high video quality. It supports all common resolutions up to 4K and all common video codecs including HEVC. A variety of input/output options are available; traditional SDI up to 12G SDI but also SDI over IP (SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110). For low delay contribution applications the module has a 4:2:2 10-bit mode with ultra-low latency delivering UHD in less than 150ms glass-to-glass. Complementing the powerful video engine is an audio engine delivering up to 32 stereo audio channels in all common audio codecs and channel configurations.

“With the introduction of the new UHD Encoding/Decoding hardware, our company is looking to bring the future to today,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear. “The hardware platform provides the newest option for low delay HEVC contribution and distribution with the opportunity to be in accordance with today’s audio industry standards. Adding this hardware to any current setup is a surefire way to streamline and increase the efficiency of today’s broadcaster’s workflows with minimal effort.”

The company is also spotlighting its X10 and X20 platforms, which easily assist broadcasters in the transition from an SDI- to IP-centric operation. Both of these platforms allow users to adopt IP easily and in their own timeframe by providing a programmable option with modules that easily alternate between SDI and IP in either the compressed or lightly-compressed domain. Key features include core IP security as a firewall, video monitoring, video routing and video re-multiplexing. The X10 and X20 operate as the foundation of an ultra-flexible, ultra-low delay, highly secured broadcast network. The three latest processing modules added to both platforms allow for customization, giving users the ability to meet specific requirements: a high-speed IP card that delivers both compressed and uncompressed video, a high-density SDI card and a scrambling card for operations that require secure content delivery.

Appear’s Adaptive Bit-Rate (ABR) just-in-time packager and complete XC5000 chassis will also be shown at IBC. The ABR is an integrated software solution combining a video segmentation engine, high-performance storage DRM engine and origin server as a suite of complementary elements. The company’s XC5000 modular approach enables the user to easily adopt the system to meet future operational requirements without having to completely replace the system. The unified head-end chassis can hold a wide range of purpose-built cards to handle reception from IP, ASI, DVB-C, ISDB-T, 8VSB, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-S/S2, descrambling, encoding/transcoding, scrambling, multiplexing and all common output formats, including IP, ASI, DVB-C, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-S/S2.

About Appear

Appear is based in Oslo, Norway, with an additional office in Bangkok, Thailand. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com