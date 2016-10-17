Apantac Showcases Range of Multiviewers at NAB | New York

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions is showcasing its Mi-16 and T# Multiviewers at NAB | New York on booth 1703.

The Mi-16 range of Multiviewers offers a full feature set typically found in a $15,000 or more Multiviewer system, yet starts as low as $2,250. Mi-16 family of multiviewers are an ideal choice for facilities that require a full-featured Multiviewer solution, yet have a very limited budget. Mi-16 Multiviewers monitor 16 video inputs (3G/HD/SD-SDI) and offer one or dual SDI/HDMI outputs depending on the model.

The T# range of Multiviewers was developed by Apantac to provide true versatility and flexibility for facilities in the fact that it is truly modular, which ensures a future-proof solution for monitoring signals. The T# was first released with broadcast video inputs supporting composite to 3G-SDI. In addition to broadcast video inputs, it is now capable of accepting HDMI, compressed and non-compressed IP signals in a single frame. All input and output cards are hot swappable and interchangeable between three different frame sizes. Users can configure a Multiviewer system that suits their requirements and signal monitoring application. Apantac offers 16 pre-configured T# models, which can easily be expanded by adding additional various input or output boards.

When fully populated (using the largest frame), the hardware accommodates eight input boards, each with up to eight inputs supported, for a total of 64 inputs, whether monitoring broadcast, HDMI or IP signals. T# accommodates up to 8 outputs per frame and supports the following output formats: HDMI and HDMI with extenders (RJ45), HDMI with HDBaseT extenders, SDI, and fiber.

Apantac will also show its openGear range of quad-splits and multiviewers, including its new HDMI input quad-split. This quad-split openGear card can be cascaded with Apantac’s existing OG-MiniQ modules to create a mix and match format multiviewer for both SDI video and HDMI/DVI computer & multimedia monitoring on a single display.

Visitors to NAB | East can see a demonstration of the Mi-16 and T# Multiviewers booth 1703.