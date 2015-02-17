AnyClip Media Welcomes Assaf Benjamin as new SVP of Sales and Business Development

San Francisco, California// February 17, 2015

AnyClip Media, the leading programmatic video content distribution and advertising platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Assaf Benjamin as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Mr. Benjamin will be responsible for strategically orchestrating the performance, partnerships and sales of AnyClip Media.

AnyClip Media leverages its unique business model and robust technology to drive strong, dynamic partnerships throughout the digital ecosystem. Mr. Benjamin will be committed to maintaining, developing and building these relationships by interfacing with advertisers, publishers, video content owners and other partners to further business propositions and steer strategic company initiatives. Mr. Benjamin will also focus on building an advertising team within the AnyClip Media division.

Mr. Benjamin joins AnyClip Media from his previous post as VP of Advertising and Strategic Partnerships at NativeX, a leader in native advertising platforms for mobile games, where he spearheaded new strategic business initiatives. Prior to his work at NativeX, Mr. Benjamin was the VP of Business Development at Inneractive, a mobile Supply Side Platform (SSP). He has also managed strategic account groups for McCann-Erickson, DDB and many others. Mr. Benjamin led marketing and business development at StarHome, M-Systems and SanDisk, in addition to leading operations for startups like CmyCasa (acquired by AutoDesk), eMazeU (acquired by Zoran), Giraffic, United Parents and others. With an extensive background in advertising and business development, Mr. Benjamin brings a unique and refreshing perspective to the AnyClip team.

“The advertising industry is hectic; consolidation and commoditization are becoming rampant, and the space is becoming increasingly crowded. Companies that are able to distinguish themselves in this ecosystem either have a unique business model or exceptional technology—AnyClip Media is one of the rare organizations that possesses both,” Mr. Benjamin said. “Controlling premium video content is incredibly important for bridging the gap between demand and supply."

AnyClip Media’s mission is to heighten viewer engagement, and they have been very successful. The company has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years and is now consistently ranked in the comScore Video Metrix top 10, a list that includes, Google, Facebook and Yahoo. This success is due to AnyClip’s digital distribution network, which allows them to serve targeted content and ads—cross platform and native—to millions of users on hundreds of thousands of websites each month. By utilizing its advanced metadata technology, AnyClip’s smart video players sense the context of a webpage and serve relevant, premium content from its extensive library.

ABOUT ANYCLIP MEDIA:

AnyClip Media leverages the power of its proprietary metadata extraction technology and years of expertise to serve audiences contextually relevant digital video for the benefit of world-class media organizations, premium publishers and adept advertisers. Founded in 2008 by Jerusalem Venture Partners and GTI and with offices at the JVP Media Quarter in Jerusalem and in New York, our mission is to heighten viewer engagement across our digital distribution network to provide personalized content and advertising experiences worldwide. http://solutions.anyclip.com @AnyClip