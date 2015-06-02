AnyClip Media Names Robert Quicksilver as Its Chief Content Officer

AnyClip Media, a leading premium video content marketing and distribution platform, announced today the appointment of Robert Quicksilver as Chief Content Officer. Mr. Quicksilver will be responsible for developing strategic business relationships across the global digital media ecosystem so as to drive growth of the company’s platform. In addition, Mr. Quicksilver will collaborate with AnyClip’s executive team on developing overall strategic initiatives.

According to Cisco, video content is expected to comprise more than half of consumer Internet traffic by the end of this year, and 72 percent of all mobile Internet traffic by 2019. As a result, marketers are increasingly relying on video in their content marketing strategies. Mr. Quicksilver will help AnyClip capitalize on this trend by introducing its powerful, brand-safe platform with advanced metadata capabilities to brand marketers across the globe.

Mr. Quicksilver has over two decades of executive level experience in media and digital media. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Charter Communications, where he oversaw a number of its divisions including ad sales. Mr Quicksilver has also served as President of Network Distribution at FOX Broadcasting Company, Chief Content Officer at TidalTV, and a consultant on content strategies for Yahoo! Media Group. Mr. Quicksilver began his career as a lawyer and served as Vice President and General Counsel of Sinclair Broadcast Group and River City Broadcasting as well as a partner at Patton Boggs.

“Robert brings a wealth of experience to his new role in facilitating relationships with premium content providers and brands” said Oren Nauman, President and CEO of AnyClip Media. “His extensive background in distribution, emerging video and ad technologies, and traditional media will help position AnyClip as a pioneer in this new era of content marketing.”

“As content marketing methods continue to evolve, AnyClip’s in-stream, targeting technology provides premium content and brand marketers with a unique platform to better target their audiences and extend the brand experience in a brand-safe environment,” said Mr. Quicksilver. “It's an incredibly exciting time to be joining the AnyClip team.”

AnyClip has experienced tremendous growth and is consistently ranked as a top content property in comScore’s Video Metrix top 10. The company is confident that Mr. Quicksilver’s extensive background and expertise will further the company’s success.

ABOUT ANYCLIP MEDIA: AnyClip Media is a leading content marketing platform for video. Through leveraging the power of its proprietary, in-stream content targeting technology, it serves audiences contextually-relevant digital video for the benefit of world-class media organizations, premium publishers, and top advertisers. AnyClip's mission is to heighten viewer engagement, utilizing our metadata expertise across our 200,000+ site digital network to provide a personalized viewing experience. Our content targeting smart-player, coupled with partnerships across film, television, music studios and premiere entertainment brands, creates innovative distribution and advertising opportunities for content owners, enhanced revenue for publishers, and increased inventory for advertisers worldwide. AnyClip was launched in 2014 by Jerusalem Venture Partners.