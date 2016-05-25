Anton/Bauer Now Offers Two Solutions to New Travel Restrictions

Shelton, Conn. (May 25, 2016) - Anton/Bauer, a premier provider of mobile power solutions for the broadcast, film and video industries, a Vitec Videocom brand, and part of Vitec Group, plc, has updated their Performance Quad Charger to satisfy new regulations set by the IATA. The new function makes the Performance Quad Charger the only charger on the market which allows the user to discharge a battery to any level, including the level specified in the new IATA regulations.

To help customers comply with IATA’s new regulations, Anton/Bauer has developed a new feature for their Performance Quad Charger that allows the battery to be assessed and discharged to the users desired preset level including the 30% SoC level required for safe air transportation. As a result, this free firmware update allows current owners of the Performance Quad Charger to travel hassle-free when transporting their Li-Ion batteries and comes included in all new Performance Quad Chargers. This firmware update is Anton/Bauer’s latest solution to IATA’s new travel restrictions.

Andrew Butler, Product Manager at Anton/Bauer, says “Anton/Bauer continues to be at the forefront of the mobile power solutions industry. I am extremely pleased we have been able to react so quickly and create this feature to allow our customers to stay within IATA regulations. Of course, as an alternative to a workflow involving discharge before shipping, customers could switch to Anton/Bauer’s HyTRON products which use Nickel Metal Hydride cells and do not face travel restrictions. ”

Anton/Bauer’s popular HyTRON mobile power product range uses Nickel Metal Hydride cells which can be shipped conventionally and carried onto aircraft. The HyTRON range has long been a favorite for global production crews for the last decade due to its durability and because it does not face travel restrictions.

For additional convenience, all current generation Anton/Bauer Li-Ion batteries have a highly accurate power gauge so users can tell right away if their battery is cleared for travel. For the CINE and Digital Series batteries, the display provides the battery charge percentage while the Dionic HC Series will show a single bar of charge to represent less than 30% SoC.

New and current users can obtain the firmware and installation instructions by going to http://vitec.ftpstream.com/?lid=2cot2ask# and opening the Anton/Bauer Performance Quad Update folder.

Information or actions outlined above are only relevant for our current generation of Lithium batteries and does not apply to discontinued models or non-Lithium batteries. Lithium batteries are considered dangerous cargo and should never be shipped if the battery has been damaged in any way or modified in any manner irrespective of the SoC mentioned.

For more information regarding the new regulations of battery transportation, please visit the IATA website at http://www.iata.org/whatwedo/cargo/dgr/Pages/lithium-batteries.aspx.

Anton/Bauer’s Performance Quad Chargers and HyTRON batteries are available today. Visit antonbauer.com for details.

##

About Anton/Bauer

With more than 40 years of proven experience, Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s premier provider of multi-chemistry battery, charging, and monitoring technologies for the professional broadcast, pro-video, cinema and healthcare industries. Established in 1970, Anton/Bauer’s product offerings feature several signature lines, including the leading Gold Mount® system, the Digital Battery Series, Performance Chargers, and the Academy Award®-winning VCLX series. The company’s industry-standard products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today while providing top-tier levels of safety, performance, and reliability. The brand’s main office is in Shelton, CT, with additional offices in South America, Europe, and Asia.

Follow Anton/Bauer on Twitter (@Anton_Bauer), Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Off Hollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, and Vinten. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.