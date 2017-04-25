Anton/Bauer Introduces LPD Discharger At 2017 NAB Show

SHELTON, Conn. -- April 24, 2017 -- Anton/Bauer, the industry leader in mobile power solutions for the broadcast, film, and pro-video industries and a Vitec Group brand, today launched its all-new LPD Discharger. Developed in partnership with one of the world's largest rental houses, the LPD Discharger can discharge up to four 90 Wh batteries in three hours or less, helping customers comply with the IATA regulations that state that Li-ion batteries transported as cargo must be charged to no more than 30 percent of their rated capacity.



"When the IATA tightened its regulations for battery transport last year, it created a big dilemma for rental houses and international broadcasters whose customers or crews needed to fly home from a remote shoot," said Andrew Butler, product manager of Anton/Bauer. "Until now, there's been no elegant way to discharge batteries below the 30 percent threshold, and it simply isn't feasible for the crew to carry large quantities of bulky batteries into the cabin as carry-on luggage. But with our new LPD, our customers can discharge and ship their batteries in full compliance with the regulations and then fly through security."



As a dedicated battery discharge unit, the LPD requires no external power; rather, it uses energy from the batteries it is discharging. This allows for travel-friendly operation and ensures that the discharging process does not damage the batteries. Weighing less than 1 kilogram, the system is fan-cooled and thermally protected, making it safe to use and leave unattended in any environment. With its robust metal chassis, the Anton/Bauer's LPD Discharger is designed to be shipped to any location with the batteries attached for the user's convenience.



The LPD is currently available for either Gold Mount(R) or V-Mount batteries at a list price of US$949 or €875. More information is available at antonbauer.com.



