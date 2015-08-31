Anton/Bauer Announces New CINE Battery Series at the 2015 IBC Show

IBC 2015, Stand E55, Hall 11

SHELTON, CT (August 31, 2015) - Anton/Bauer, a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of battery and charging technologies for the broadcast, film and video industries, announces its new CINE battery series for digital cinema cameras. The CINE battery series was designed to be the safest and most durable mobile power solution for professional cinematographers.

The CINE series delivers 12 amps of continuous power and incorporates Fuse Link technology, which - in the case of a cell anomaly - provides protection to surrounding battery cells, preventing catastrophic damage. The battery line also features multiple sensors to detect temperature and over-current states, ensuring optimal battery performance during regular use.

Ideal for camera stabilizer systems and rail-mounted cameras, the CINE battery's durable, industrial design and footprint compliments cine-style cameras, such as the ARRI ALEXA Mini and RED Weapon, and functions on all existing Anton/Bauer chargers. For ultimate convenience, the CINE battery series includes a PowerTap® to power auxiliary accessories such as monitors, lights, wireless receivers, and any other 14V accessory.

"The CINE battery series exemplifies Anton/Bauer's dedication to producing the world's safest, smartest, and most reliable power systems for professional cinematographers," said Neal Laneville, Product Manager for Anton/Bauer. "We spent a lot of time taking feedback from our customers and integrating it into the design of the new CINE series. The result is a battery series that combines our ground breaking safety technologies with a completely redesigned chassis built just for cinematographers. It's a bespoke solution for the most demanding professionals."

The CINE series also includes an extremely accurate LCD that provides users with run-time information in hours and minutes. When the battery is detached, the LCD screen will display battery life as a percentage of capacity, allowing the user to effortlessly track usage.

Coming in September 2015, the CINE series will be available in 90 Wh and 150 Wh in both Gold Mount and V-Mount connectors. A 190 Wh option will be available in 2016.

For more information on the CINE battery series, please visit www.antonbauer.com or call +1 (800) 422-3473.