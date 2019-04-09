Anton/Bauer Sets Out to 'Power Your Story' With the Rugged and Reliable New Titon Battery Series

SHELTON, Conn. — April 3, 2019 — Anton/Bauer today introduced Titon, a new series of Gold Mount and V-Mount batteries designed for on-location productions. Offered in both 90Wh and 150Wh models, Titon powers the leading DSLR, mirrorless, ENG, and digital cine cameras as well as LED panels — including Litepanels' new Gemini 1X1 Soft RGBWW light.

With P-TAP and high-speed Smart USB ports, Titon can also power accessories such as wireless transmitters, follow focus and lens controllers, monitors, and smart devices. Using the onboard LCD screen or the camera's viewfinder display, Titon users know, down to the minute, the exact runtime and remaining available power for the camera and accessories being powered.

Titon offers one of the widest operating temperature ranges in its class — from -4 °F to 140 °F (-20 °C to 60 °C) — ensuring its reliability even in the world's most extreme conditions, from the subzero Arctic to the harsh Sahara Desert and anywhere in between. Titon batteries are compatible with Anton/Bauer legacy chargers and are the ideal mobile power solution for on-location settings, where portable power is preferred to facilitate faster setups, or in remote environments where outlets or generators are simply not available.

"Titon is the ideal combination of power, performance, and reliability in one of the industry's most durable mobile power solutions," said Chris Gaughan, product manager, Anton/Bauer. "We believe Titon will quickly become the go-to mobile power choice for storytellers breaking into the industry, filmmakers shooting independent productions and documentaries, and ENG teams capturing events around the globe in real time. Titon provides all of our customers with a way to power their story while allowing them to remain focused on creating exceptional content."

Titon is available now and will be on display for the first time at the 2019 NAB Show in the Vitec Group booth, C5725. The Titon battery is priced at $335, €295, £245, and ¥39,800 for the 90Wh version and $545, €485, £400, and ¥64,700 for the150Wh version.

More information about Titon can be found on the newly redesigned Anton/Bauer website: www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer® is a leader in the design, manufacturing, and testing of mobile power systems for use in broadcast, film/video, healthcare, and adjacent markets. Its rugged systems can be adapted to just about any situation where reliable, mobile power makes the difference. Whether on a movie set, on top of a mountain, or in a hospital, Anton/Bauer's Mobile Power Systems consistently prove to have the highest quality and reliability available. The company holds many patents and awards for advancements in battery-system technology, including an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development and a Sci-Tech Academy Award®. For more information, visit www.antonbauer.com.

