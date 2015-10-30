Antelope Audio's New Orion Studio: Lightning Speed, Unparalleled I/O Flexibility and Pure, Sonic Integrity in a 1U Rackspace Interface

October 28, 2015 · New York, NY – Leading professional audio gear manufacturer Antelope Audio [AES Booth 637] announces the latest addition to its Orion family of recording interfaces, Orion Studio. Packed in only 1U rackspace, Orion Studio delivers a heavyweight feature set: the lowest latency AD/DA chip set on the market, in combination with Thunderbolt™ and USB compatibility, incredible routing flexibility and Antelope Audio’s renowned sonic depth and clarity.

Despite its diminutive size, Orion Studio is a professional tool designed and built without compromise. Throughout the Thunderbolt™ and USB connectivity, Orion Studio is able to simultaneously process 32 I/O of 192 kHz audio at dizzying speeds of 100μ round trip delay, making it the lowest latency AD/DA converter in its class. Further, Orion Studio features 12 extremely transparent microphone preamplifiers with phantom power, 16 analog outputs and a pair of mastering grade monitor outputs, two hardware inserts, two re-amps and a talkback mic.

“Orion Studio brings the ultimate in flexibility and sonic integrity to a demanding new generation of recording engineers and musicians,” commented Igor Levin, CEO and Founder of Antelope Audio. “With its blazing speed, flexible signal routing and sonic purity, Orion Studio levels the playing field for musicians and engineers who want to achieve uncompromising results while taking up a relatively compact physical footprint.”

In addition to featuring Thunderbolt™ and USB compatibility, Orion Studio also includes Antelope’s powerful DSP engine, which is optimized to run custom EQ, compressor and reverb effects. The recently announced AuraVerb, as well as other forthcoming effects on which the company is currently working are included at no additional cost.

Orion Studio’s lightning fast conversion capability enables users to take advantage of realtime effects during the recording and mixing process. For example, Orion Studio’s re-amping feature — which routes signals through a pair of real transformers — is ideal for musicians, who can access and manipulate a host of authentic sound effects while monitoring in real time.

“Orion Studio delivers the same sonic purity Antelope users expect in an attractive, incredibly functional package,” commented Marcel James, Director of Sales, U.S., Antelope Audio. “The unit is packed with features that enable engineers and musicians to seamlessly maneuver through tracking, mixing and playback scenarios in both live and studio situations.”

Advanced Signal Routing, Connectivity and Clocking Technology

The accompanying software application for Orion Studio is simple to operate, providing a color-coded routing matrix with four separate mixers and intelligent DSP effects integration. The software application, originally created for the highly successful Orion32 and further refined for Zen Studio, is available for both OS X and Windows operating systems. Further, Orion Studio is fully supported by Antelope’s superior 64-bit Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) jitter management technology, which is present in leading mastering facilities around the world.

Orion Studio is expected to ship December 1, and is priced at $2,795 (U.S.). For more information, please visit http://www.antelopeaudio.com.