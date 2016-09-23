Antelope Audio Receives Seven Outstanding Technical Achievement Nominations for 32nd Annual TEC Awards

Anaheim, Calif. – Antelope Audio announced that its products have seized seven nominations for the 32nd Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards — more than any other company. Antelope received Technical Nominations in six different categories as follows: OCX HD and 10MX in the Ancillary Equipment; Satori Remote in Audio Apps & Hardware/Peripherals For Smartphones/Tablets; Orion32+ in Computer Audio Hardware; MP8D in Microphone Preamplifiers; Zen Tour in Musical Instrument Amplification And Effects; and lastly, Goliath in Signal Processing Hardware.

The nominations for this year’s TEC Awards reflect Antelope’s innovative achievements in sev-eral market segments including interface technology, digital clocking, microphone preamplifi-ers and digital FX. The nominations also precede a significant announcement Antelope will be making at this year’s AES Convention concerning its revolutionary FPGA-based FX for its Thunderbolt™ interfaces.

“Once again, we are honored to be nominated by the TEC Award committee for Antelope’s in-novations across multiple categories,” commented Marcel James, Director of U.S. Sales for Antelope Audio. “Our next generation interfaces and FPGA-based FX are helping end users significantly raise the quality of their audio, while allowing them realize more efficient workflows — all while lowering costs and turning the page on old, legacy solutions like tradi-tional plug-in technology.”

Presented by the NAMM Foundation, the TEC Awards are the pro audio and musical instru-ment industries’ most prestigious awards, honoring outstanding achievement in production innovation and sound production. Following a two-month call for entries, a panel of respected industry professionals from the audio and creative disciplines carefully evaluated each entry before selecting the OCX HD, 10MX, Satori Remote, Orion 32+, MP8D, Zen Tour and Goliath for nomination. Winners will be announced Saturday evening, January 21, 2017 in the Ana-heim Hilton’s Pacific Ballroom via a live web stream.

For more information on the TEC Awards please visit https://www.tecawards.org

For more on Antelope Audio’s audio interfaces, please visit: http://antelopeaudio.com/pro-audio-devices/