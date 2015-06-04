Antelope Audio to Demonstrate its New Pure2 Stereo Mastering Converter and Master Clock at 14th Annual Gearfest

Fort Wayne, IN, June 3, 2015 —Leading professional audio gear manufacturer Antelope Audio announced that its widely anticipated Pure2 mastering-grade 24/192 kHz AD/DA stereo converter and master clock, which is now shipping and priced at $2,195, will be demonstrated during the 14th annual Gearfest, to be held on June 12 and 13 at Sweetwater Sound's headquarters in Fort Wayne, IN.

Pure2 builds on the mastering legacy of Antelope Audio's renowned Eclipse 384 high-end converter, which is found in high end mastering facilities around the world. Borrowing aesthetics and form-factor elements from Antelope's top-selling Orion32, Pure2 combines the features and capabilities of several of Antelope Audio’s industry-standard AD/DA converters and interfaces.

Now in its 14th year, Gearfest is attended by thousands of gear fanatics from all over the United States, including over 400 music equipment and pro audio manufacturers. It features several workshops, presentations and artist performances, and plenty of opportunities for attendees to experience music equipment on a first hand basis.

"We are excited about the new Pure2 from Antelope Audio, and look forward to the company demonstrating this and other new products at our upcoming 14th annual Gearfest," commented Chuck Surack, Founder and President of Sweetwater Sound. "At Sweetwater, manufacturer innovation is something that we appreciate, since it increases our own value proposition to customers. The Pure2 combines the best of what Antelope has delivered to date: namely, mastering quality conversion and clocking in an affordable, single rackspace unit."

From a sonic perspective, Pure2 enables users to realize uncompromising digital clarity and analog realism, while offering a flexible range of connectivity options and user programming features — including remote control. Pure2 also employs an all-new design that leverages best-in-class Burr-Brown converters and the same Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) technology present in Antelope's ultra high-end Trinity master clock. By using Pure2's built in low-latency USB circuit (for both Mac & PC) — which is also present in Orion32 and Zen Studio — users can experience fast and stable DAW connectivity.

"With Pure2, our goal was to provide users with two channels of the very best AD/DA conversion and clocking available, in a small footprint and at a fraction of the price," commented Igor Levin, founder and CEO of Antelope Audio. "Pure2 raises the standards for an entire audio ecosystem — whether it is a high-end mastering facility, or a bedroom-based project studio."

Monitoring and Mixing — with Immaculate Detail and Image Clarity

Most AD converters clip when the audio exceeds zero decibels, resulting in unpleasant digital distortion. Pure2’s overload protector handles these peaks in a more acoustically pleasing manner, allowing you to record at higher levels without excessive limiting. The end result is a wider, more focused, and cleaner sonic image.

Pure2 also features Antelope Audio's pristine analog circuitry throughout. When monitoring, Pure2's relay-based stepped attenuator ensures exceptional transparency and a perfect L/R balance — even at extremely low listening levels. The unit's dual-DAC architecture — with separate DAC chips for left and right channels —guarantees superior stereo separation and imaging.

Exceeding the Sum of Its Parts

In addition to the AD conversion of Antelope’s acclaimed Eclipse 384, AFC clocking technology from the industry-standard Trinity, and overload protection as used in the Zen Studio, Pure2 also brings together the DA conversion of the Zodiac Platinum, the monitor and input source selection from the new Satori advanced monitor controller, and a linear power supply based on the Voltikus audiophile power supply. Simply put, Pure2 is the culmination of eight products representing 10 years of audio innovation — seamlessly integrated into an easy to use, yet incredibly powerful 2-channel solution that delivers pristine audio quality and unprecedented functionality.

Pure2, a revolutionary standalone mastering-grade converter for all studio and live applications, is available at authorized Antelope Audio dealers for $2,195.

About Antelope Audio

Antelope Audio is a leading manufacturer of high-end professional audio equipment and the pioneer in the adoption of Atomic clock generators.

The company utilizes Igor Levin's more than 20 years’ experience in digital audio to develop professional and consumer high-end products with the signature Antelope Audio sound. The company employs proprietary clocking and jitter management technologies as well as custom-designed digital and analog circuits to provide both professional audio engineers and music aficionados with unprecedented musicality, sound stage and clarity.

Antelope is the first to design a 1U 32-channel audio interface and a multi-channel portable interface with 12 mic pres. Antelope's breakthrough technologies are offering both studio and live audio engineers great productivity and flexibility.

The company's customers include many Grammy award-winning sound engineers and some of the most renowned recording, mastering and post-production facilities around the globe.