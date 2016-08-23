Antelope Audio Announces Summer Discount on its Orion Family of Thunderbolt™ Interfaces — Now Shipping with FPGA-Based Vintage FX

Santa Monica, Calif. – As part of its ‘end of Summer celebration’, Antelope Audio, a leading interface company specializing in Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)-based vintage FX modeling, is offering its best-in-class Orion Studio and Orion32+ Thunderbolt™ interfaces at a special discount. Between now and September 30th, customers purchasing the Orion Studio can receive a discount of $300 off of the $2,795 retail price, while customers purchasing the Orion32+ can receive a discount of $500 off the $2,995 retail price.

The Orion family of interfaces represents the next era in interface design — with unparallelled sonic attributes, Thunderbolt™ compatibility and lightning fast performance. With the addition of Antelope’s proprietary FPGA-based vintage FX modeling, the Orion Studio and Orion32+ present an unrivalled value proposition for musicians, producers and engineers — now attainable at a special summer discount.

Orion: reach for the stars

Both Orion Thunderbolt™ devices pack multiple channels of pristine quality I/O conversion, flexible routing options, zero latency monitoring and Antelope’s legendary clocking technology — delivering the ultimate in sonic imaging.

Despite its diminutive size, Orion Studio is a professional tool designed and built without compromise. Through its Thunderbolt™ and USB connectivity, Orion Studio — which boasts (12) commercial-grade preamplifiers and the lowest latency AD/DA chip set on the market — is able to simultaneously process 32 I/O of 192 kHz audio at dizzying speeds of 100μ round trip delay. Finally, a pair of mastering grade monitor outputs, two hardware inserts, two re-amps and a talkback mic make Orion Studio an incredibly flexible tool in the studio.

The Orion32+ does what has never been possible before in a 1U rack space — delivering 32 channels of I/O, unmatched connectivity options, zero latency monitoring and 32-simultaneous channels of 24-bit, 192 kHz audio performance. The unit also delivers a vast range of connectivity options including Thunderbolt™, MADI and USB, making it suitable for use in commercial, home studio and live environments. The Orion32+ also incorporates ADAT and S/PDIF throughput, with I/O being handled by eight D-Sub 25 connectors and a pair of mastering grade monitor outputs — both capable of delivering 129 dB dynamic range. Both units come bundled with Antelope’s new FPGA-based vintage FX modeling capabilities.

By taking advantage of Antelope’s summer sale, musicians, engineers and producers are able to save not only a substantial amount off the original retail price, but are also able to seamlessly integrate a plethora of vintage EQs and compressors into their workflow at no additional charge. The new hardware-based vintage EQs from Antelope — which hearken the sounds of legendary equipment that has left an indelible mark on the face of modern music — behave like their hardware counterparts and render traditional DSP plug-in effects obsolete. The addition of the FPGA-based EQs onto the Orion Studio platform is a true paradigm shift and represents a potential enormous cost savings for customers looking to access faithfully represented sounds of vintage equipment that would otherwise cost tens of thousands of dollars.

In recent months, Antelope has announced many FPGA-based vintage FX and EQs, which are included with any purchase of an Orion Studio. Among the most recent additions are:

• VEQ-HLF – Pultec’s simple and effective filter features two knobs: one each for passive low-cut and high-cut filters at carefully selected frequency intervals. With 10 frequency selections available per band, it is the perfect tool for creating space in your mix by eliminating unneeded frequencies at the extremes of the audio spectrum — while ensuring a musical analog tone.

• Helios 69 – Modeled on a classic British console EQ used in recordings by well-known artists of the 60s and 70s ranging from The Beatles to Led Zeppelin, the Helios 69 adds astonishing analog detail to your audio it allows Antelope Audio users to achieve depth and texture formerly the sole territory of standalone hardware. The bass band is a stepped 50 Hz shelf filter or frequency selectable peak EQ, the treble band is a fixed 10 kHz shelf EQ, and the mid section sports a frequency-selectable peak or notch EQ with 8 frequencies available. The control panel is rounded out with a level knob and EQ bypass. This EQ is notable for its ability to preserve transparency while adding space and presence, and Antelope Audio’s model of this highly coveted circuit delivers unprecedented authenticity.

• NEU-PEV – The NEU-PEV EQ is modeled on a rare German passive equalizer designed in the 60s. Its simple interface belies the complex tonal possibilities achievable with its four main knobs. A low shelving filter is fixed at 60Hz and can apply a boost or cut. The “Presence” section offers up to 8 dB of boost for one of 7 selectable frequencies between 700 Hz and 5.6 kHz, while a 10kHz high shelf allows boost or cut at the top end of the frequency spectrum. An on-off switch and output gain control provide users with even more utility. Notable for its warmth and spacious midrange, the NEU-PEV makes some of the most compelling sounds of both yesterday and today achievable without a massive rack of aging vintage gear.

• Lang PEQ2 – The PEQ2 is a solid-state parametric EQ model based on a vintage EQ from the 1960s. Featuring controls similar to the VEQ-1A tube EQ (already available in Vintage Pack 2.0), the PEQ2 really stands apart from the pack thanks to its frequency control, allowing users to set different and separate LF boost and LF cut frequencies. The PEQ2 provides plenty of width in the midrange while retaining tightness on the high end and low end and its high end bands excel at giving tracks that extra shine, making it an all-star on vocals and drum overheads.

To learn more about the special promotion on Orion Studio and Orion32+, please visit: http://antelopeaudio.com/orion-summer-sale/.