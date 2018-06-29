Announces the World Premiere of Three New Olympusat Original Productions On June

West Palm Beach, FL – June 1, 2018 – As part of its effort to offer the best in Hispanic entertainment, Gran Cine, Olympusat’s commercial-free contemporary Spanish-language network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from Spain and Latin America, will feature the premiere of three never-before-seen, bold and exciting Olympusat original productions: La Descarada, El Juego and La Máquina del Diablo.

“This month, we are proud to feature for the first time ever these three new and exciting Olympusat Original productions. These films include some of our audience’s favorite cinematic genres, including action and mystery, which is why all three films are going to resonate with our fan base,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

The never-before-seen Olympusat original productions that will premiere this month on Gran Cine are: La Descarada (6/3/2018), El Juego (6/13/2018) and La Máquina del Diablo (6/24/2018).

6/3/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Oscar López

Cast: David Eduardo, Monce Beltrán

Synopsis: The story of Mary Paz, a strong-willed waitress who always strives to achieve her goals, including her dream of living a life brimming with luxury, men and easy money. However, her ambitions trapped her in a dangerous love triangle between two powerful drug lords who are willing to go through great trouble just to have her by their side.

El Juego

6/13/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Oscar López

Cast: Ángel Soto, Miguel Ángel Saldaña

Synopsis: Every five years, a group of skilled fighters are selected to take part of a dangerous game. The difference between this game and other games, is that the only way to win is to emerge as the last man standing. For those who watch the game placing their bets, it’s just one more afternoon of entertainment; however, for the players it’s a bloody hunt in which only the strongest survives.

La Máquina del Diablo

6/24/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Edín Martínez

Cast: Jitzel Galicia, Ernesto Salinas Martínez

Synopsis: Karina is the only survivor from a series of inexplicable murders. Suffering from severe trauma, she does not remember anything that occurred the day of the incident. Troubled by everything that happened to her and the victims, she starts digging into the few facts she has of the event; an investigation that leads her to discover unimaginable things.

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.