Anne Kensington-Lott Joins McGavren Guild Media as Vice President, Hispanic Platform

NEW YORK, July 28, 2014— McGavren Guild Media, an independent media representation firm that is part of Genesis Media Holdings, announced today that Anne Kensington-Lott has joined the company as vice president, Hispanic platform.

In this newly-created position, Kensington-Lott will focus on continuing to grow the entire McGavren Guild platform with a particular emphasis on expanding Hispanic business through additional station representation and utilization of the company's digital, audio, television and out of home assets. McGavren's radio station partners reach one-third of all U.S. Hispanic households, covering both mature and emerging Hispanic markets, and sister company McGavren Guild Malls reaches nearly 90 million Hispanic shoppers annually.

Kevin Garrity, president & CEO, McGavren Guild, said, "The Hispanic population is the fastest growing segment in the nation. Our Hispanic platform continues to grow and I wanted to hire someone with a keen understanding of the 'Total Market' concept, resulting in the ability to super-serve our client and agency partners. Anne will play a significant role in growing our already-robust Hispanic platform. She is well known in the Miami market and beyond, and will have an immediate impact on our business. In addition, her experience with interactive media will be a big plus as we look to expand our opportunities in the digital world."

Kensington-Lott said, "I was looking for an opportunity that would allow me to use my diverse skills to make a real contribution to a forward thinking, growth oriented company. I am tremendously excited about having an opportunity to play a role in taking McGavren Guild to new heights."

Kensington-Lott brings to McGavren Guild more than 24 years of experience, including ten years as an advertising sales executive and 14 years in sales management, within both the Hispanic and general market radio and media sectors.

The bi-lingual executive joins McGavren Guild from Comcast Spotlight, where she had been sales manager, local TV and interactive media since 2007.

From 2002-2007, Kensington-Lott was local sales manager for WFLC-FM (Cox Radio) in Miami. She also served as national sales manager for WJAN-TV (America TV, Canal 41), local sales manager for WXDJ-FM (El Zol 95.7), regional sales manager for HBC (Hispanic Broadcasting Corp) and account executive/national sales manager for SBS.

On the agency side, she was a media buyer/planner at BBDO Advertising and held various positions, including media buyer, at Vrlak Robinson Advertising.

About Genesis Media Holdings

Genesis Media Holdings entered the media representation business in 2008 when it funded McGavren Guild’s rebirth as an independent firm after the Chapter 7 bankruptcy of McGavren Guild’s then-parent company, Interep. Genesis is committed to the long-term expansion and development of its media assets.

About McGavren Guild

McGavren Guild Media is an independent media representation firm focused on

providing excellence in all facets of revenue generation for its clients. The firm

represents nearly 600 radio stations in more than 170 markets across the country.

McGavren Guild is owned by Genesis Media Holdings, whose portfolio also includes

Local Focus, Media Services and Solutions and a stake in McGavren Guild Malls, which

over the last few years has become the preeminent independent mall media

representation company.