ANGA COM 2017: As Industry Transformation Continues, Harmonic Software Innovations Bring New Efficiencies to Media Processing and Networking

Cable operators today are challenged to keep pace with a variety of industry disruptors, such as the rise of multiscreen viewing, and growing consumer demand for higher-resolution channels and faster networks. Harmonic's software-based solutions, highlighted at ANGA COM 2017, address these transformations, enabling operators to migrate to high-speed gigabit networks to accommodate the launch of competitive triple-play offerings, and deliver pristine video quality on every screen, up to UHD-HDR, at the lowest possible bitrates.



ANGA COM 2017 Exhibitor Preview

May 30-June 1, Cologne, Germany

Booth 7, G20



Virtualized CCAP Solution Eases Transition to Gigabit Capacity

As cable operators look to grow their broadband capacity to support consumer demand for new IP-based data, video and voice services, they need a cost-effective solution that provides the scalability to migrate to gigabit speeds.



Harmonic's CableOS(TM) virtualized CCAP solution features the industry's first software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS), the first end-to-end Remote PHY system, and leading RF port density, offering unprecedented scalability, agility and cost savings.



Supporting centralized and distributed architectures, the CableOS solution resolves space and power constraints in the headend and hub, eliminates dependence on hardware upgrade cycles, and reduces TCO.



Educating the Industry on Virtualization

Asaf Matatyaou, Vice President, Solutions and Product Management, Cable Edge Business, at Harmonic will participate in a technology panel during the ANGA COM conference on “Cable Paths to Virtualization.” The session will take place Thursday, June 1 from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m. in Room 2.



Software-Based Media Processing Drives Next-Generation Service Delivery

Harmonic will show a comprehensive range of media processing solutions for cable operators at ANGA COM. Harmonic's software-based solutions offer increased flexibility and agility, making it easy for operators to adopt new formats and codecs, such as UHD-HDR and HEVC. Demonstrations will include:



• Award-winning media processing in the cloud: To stay ahead of the competition, cable operators need to quickly launch new OTT services and features. With its award-winning, cloud-native VOS(TM) Cloud media processing application and VOS 360 software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, Harmonic enables broadcast and OTT services to be launched in a matter of hours. An end-to-end cloud-native workflow will be shown with demonstrations of time-shift TV, VOD and cloud DVR applications.



• HEVC 1080p statmux: Harmonic will demonstrate how cable operators can deliver high-quality HEVC statmux at low bitrates via Flextream(TM) statistical multiplexing technology. As part of Harmonic's new ProStream(R) X stream processing solution, Flextream integrates statistical multiplexing with IP switching, enabling operators to deliver 12 high-quality HEVC 1080p channels in a single QAM.



• Exceptional QoE for OTT: Harmonic's new EyeQ(TM) video compression optimization solution is a must-have for cable operators looking to make an impact in the OTT market, reducing bandwidth up to 50 percent while maintaining superior video quality. New analytics technology will be shown at ANGA COM that quantifies the improved quality-of-experience for OTT services versus CBR approaches.



• Crystal-clear UHD-HDR: Harmonic takes the complexity out of UHD-HDR playout and delivery, offering a complete solution for both live and on-demand applications. Harmonic is one of the only video infrastructure providers with an end-to-end workflow for UHD HDR.





Company Overview:



