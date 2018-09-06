Andorra Telecom to Expand IPTV Offering With Viaccess-Orca

PARIS — Sept. 6, 2018 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that Andorra Telecom, the leading telecom operator in the Principality of Andorra, will expand the footprint of its IPTV service and launch a renewed, state-of-the-art next-gen TV offering using VO's TV Platform and DRM solutions. VO's solutions will enable Andorra Telecom to securely deliver live and VOD content including advanced services such as live VOD, catch-up TV, start-over TV, and NPVR to subscribers in multiple places.

"Video consumption is changing, and our goal is to keep our consumers engaged with best-of-breed services. At the same time, we will also expand our IPTV capabilities outside of the Andorran territory and reach potential customers connected to FTTH networks belonging to our partners," said Alberto Sáenz de Ugarte, CTIO at Andorra Telecom. "We have used Viaccess-Orca's TV Platform for several years to manage our IPTV services and were impressed by the way it simplifies orchestration and monetization. Upgrading the TV Platform and adding VO DRM to the mix will streamline the launch of our new services and extension to foreign territories."

VO's next-generation TV platform will boost content personalization and engagement for Andorra Telecom's IPTV service. In addition, it will enable Andorra Telecom to efficiently manage subscribers and content delivery to all countries from a single platform, thus reducing costs. Using the VO's DRM solutions, Andorra Telecom can securely distribute premium content on any device and in any delivery format. VO DRM solutions are flexible and scalable, speeding up new service launches.

VO will also provide Andorra Telecom with system integration and professional services, to ensure smooth deployment for the next phases of its IPTV offerings.

"After supporting Andorra Telecom's IPTV service for several years, we are excited to take part in this service expansion project," said Paul Molinier, CEO, Viaccess-Orca. "Our TV Platform and DRM solutions provide a strong foundation for Andorra Telecom's future offerings, enabling the operator to manage the whole spectrum of TV services in a unified and streamlined way. Used by millions of consumers around the world, Connected Sentinel will provide high availability and performance while helping Andorra Telecom to meet the growing demand for multi-screen services."

About Andorra Telecom Corporation

Created in 1975, Andorra Telecom is the public operator which manages and operates exclusively universal public telecommunications service to the Principality of Andorra. The main lines of business are fixed and mobile telephony, internet and data connection services, as well as fiber optic television. In 2016 Andorra became one of the first countries to abandon copper technology and conducted the migration of all its fixed telephony to fiber optic. The fiber optic television services are provided with its own platform.

Andorra Telecom is also responsible for managing the technical infrastructure and national broadcasting networks related to radio and Terrestrial Digital Television (TDT).

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, and modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

