American Heroes Channel Welcomes Legendary Journalist Tom Brokaw Back to the Network in New Special ‘THE MEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD’

(Pasadena, Cal.) – As one of the most trusted and respected figures in broadcast journalism, Tom Brokaw has provided Americans with an insider’s perspective about the most decisive moments in modern history. In an all-new special produced exclusively for American Heroes Channel (AHC) by NBC News’ Peacock Productions, Brokaw takes viewers on a journey through his memorable and newsworthy interviews with some of the world’s most revolutionary and visionary figures. The special THE MEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD WITH TOM BROKAW will premiere on AHC in 1Q 2015.

“American Heroes Channel is thrilled to welcome Mr. Brokaw back to our network with this new special that sheds light on the five men who have changed the way we live, learn and lead,” said Kevin Bennett, EVP and General Manager, American Heroes Channel. “Selected by Mr. Brokaw himself, the men highlighted in this special are iconic in their own right, for better or for worse, having been involved with major events that helped to shape our modern world.”

“Peacock Productions has a long, rich history with Tom Brokaw and we are honored to be his production partner for this all-new special,” said Sharon Scott, President and General Manager, Peacock Productions.

Throughout the hour, Brokaw reflects on his interviews with the following newsmakers and headliners that have, in their own right, changed the course of history: President George H.W. Bush in 1988 as he raced toward the Oval Office; an exclusive with South African President Nelson Mandela upon his release from prison; and a fiery exchange with Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev during the Cold War. In addition, Brokaw talks weapons and war with Secretary of State Colin Powell, confronting Powell in 2003 before invading Iraq when no weapons of mass destruction were found and again in 2008 to look back on the war. Finally, Brokaw speaks with tech pioneer Bill Gates about how his innovations have changed the way we live, work and play.

THE MEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD WITH TOM BROKAW is produced exclusively for American Heroes Channel by NBC News’ Peacock Productions with executive producer Colleen Halpin. For NBC News’ Peacock Productions, Benjamin Ringe and Knute Walker are executive producers and Sharon Scott is executive in charge of production. For American Heroes Channel, Max Culhane is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life Channel and Discovery Family Channel.