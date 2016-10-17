American Greetings Entertainment and Gaumont Animation Partner to Relaunch 1980’s Girls’ Property Herself the Elf

Paris and Los Angeles, October 16, 2016 – American Greetings Entertainment (AGE), the intellectual property and outbound licensing division of American Greetings Corporation and Gaumont Animation, one of Europe’s leading producers and distributors of children’s entertainment, have entered into a long-term agreement to co-develop, co-produce and co-distribute an all-new 52 x 11’ animated series based on AGE’s 1980’s classic girls’ brand HERSELF THE ELF™.

“We at Gaumont Animation are very proud to be partnering with AGE. “HERSELF THE ELF is a beautiful, high-concept, character-driven property to which we can both contribute creative magic that will result in something extraordinary,” said Nicolas Atlan, President of Gaumont Animation. “We are confident HERSELF THE ELF™ will have stunning, ownable attributes unlike anything else in the marketplace.”

“AGE has an unparalleled track record in transforming retro brands into modern icons that are both relevant for and in demand by today’s kids” said Sean Gorman, President of American Greetings Entertainment. “From our vantage point, Gaumont Animation is the perfect partner to bring our all-new vision of HERSELF THE ELF™ to life with a fantastic animated series to serve as the foundation of an incredibly competitive girls’ brand.”

AGE will take the lead on worldwide consumer products as it looks to re-launch yet another successful brand from its library, following in its own footsteps with prior successful re-launches of THE CARE BEARS™, MADBALLS™ and a formerly-owned brand, STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE. ™

Worldwide distribution on the new animated series will be shared between AGE and Gaumont Animation with the partners also enjoying an option for the production of additional animated episodes with AGE retaining ownership of the underlying HERSELF THE ELF™ intellectual property.

About American Greetings Entertainment

American Greetings Entertainment is the intellectual property and outbound licensing division of American Greetings Corporation, which was built upon the successful re-launch of Care Bears™ and other iconic kids’ entertainment brands, including Holly Hobbie™ and Madballs™, as well as newer properties Packages from Planet X™, Twisted Whiskers™ and Buddy Thunderstruck™. AG develops multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels, and extensive consumer merchandising programs that immerse children and adults in brands they love. Experience AG online at www.agkidzone.com. For more information on AGE, visit www.americangreetingsentertainment.com.

About Gaumont Animation

Gaumont Animation is one of today’s leading producers and distributors of children’s entertainment with a catalog of over 30 kids’ television series and 800 half-hours of animation broadcast in over 130 countries. Our flagship series are Calimero, Lanfeust Quest, Galactik Football, Robotboy and The Apprentice Father Christmas. Gaumont Animation is currently in production on five new series, including Belle & Sebastian, Furry Wheels, Trulli Tales, Noddy, which is being co-produced with DreamWorks, and the Netflix original animated series F is for Family. We are also working with the multi-talented Kristin Bell on the upcoming series Do, Re & Mi.