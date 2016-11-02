“AMERICA SALUTES YOU” CONCERT HONORING MILITARY, VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES ON NOVEMBER 12 AT THE ROSEMONT THEATER IN CHICAGO

TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR “AMERICA SALUTES YOU” CONCERT HONORING

MILITARY, VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES NOVEMBER 12, ROSEMONT THEATER IN CHICAGO

CYNDI LAUPER, GAVIN DEGRAW, WANDA JACKSON, HOODIE ALLEN, CECE WINANS, RICKY SKAGGS, ANTHONY KEARNS,TEGAN MARIE,

SAVANNAH MADDISON, AND MANY OTHER SPECIAL GUESTS TO PERFORM

CONCERT TO AIR NATIONALLY ON TRIBUNE BROADCASTING, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP STATIONS AND ION TELEVISION

WESTWOOD ONE TO OFFER CONCERT ACROSS RADIO STATIONS NATIONALLY

Chicago, IL – November 2, 2016 – “America Salutes You,” a concert honoring those who serve in the military, veterans and their families, will take place on Saturday, November 12at 8pm CT at the Rosemont Theater outside of Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois. “America Salutes You” performers include pop legend Cyndi Lauper, multi -platinum selling singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw, country music legend Wanda Jackson, rapper Hoodie Allen, Gospel Grammy winner CeCe Winans, world-renowned tenor Anthony Kearns, bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs, rising country star Tegan Marie, singer/songwriter Savannah Maddison and many others. The national anthem will be performed by Chicago’s JimCornelison, the tenor who sings at Chicago Blackhawks home games. Comedian Tom Dreesen will emcee the concert and celebrity presenters include actor David Eigenberg (“Chicago Fire”) and more to be announced.

Tickets for “America Salutes You” are now available online at www.AmericaSalutesYou.org(powered byCueops.com) or through Ticketmaster.

The concert will:

Stream live on LiveStream, Military.com and TV Worldwide;

and Air nationally on Tribune Broadcasting , Sinclair Broadcast Group and Graham Media Group stations over Thanksgiving weekend (click for local listings);

, and stations over Thanksgiving weekend (click for local listings); ION Television will be the network partner and will air the concert across the US;

will be the network partner and will air the concert across the US; and “America Salutes You” will be offered to radio stations nationally by Westwood One.

Text and online fundraising will take place during the concert’s multi-platform broadcast. All donations will go to the “America Salutes You Campaign, a McCormick Foundation Fund.” All fundraising costs are covered by the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. This ensures 100 percent of all funds raised will be granted to non-profit organizations helping veterans, service members and their families across the country such as: Give an Hour, ThanksUSA,Easter Seals Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services, the Bob Woodruff Foundation, TAPS, Snowball Express, Illinois Joining Forces and Honor Flights. The concert is entirely paid for by sponsorships; no donation money will be used for concert expenses.

“America Salutes You” was created by Bob Okun and will be directed by Jerry Foley.

Sponsors of the concert include Walgreens, MilitaryConnection.com, and The Tribune Media Charitable Foundation. Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park and Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel are the official lodging partners.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, with all funds supporting the concert production. For further information, contact Seth Grossbard at Civic Entertainment.

Donation information:

Online:

https://donate.mccormickfoundation.org/americasalutes

By mail:

Checks payable to: America Salutes You Campaign

Mail to:

America Salutes You Campaign

23912 Network Place

Chicago, IL 60673-1239

Media contacts:

Civic Entertainment: McCormick Foundation:

Hayley Strichman Abby Pfeiffer

203-376-4322 312-445-5066

Hayley.strichman@civic-us.comApfeiffer@mccormickfoundation.org

Tribune Broadcasting: ThanksUSA:

Jessica Bellucci Amanda Belcher

212-210-2626 202-326-1724

jbellucci@tribunemedia.comamanda.belcher@edelman.com