‘America’s Funniest Home Videos,’ Makes It Even Easier for Families to Get Their Laugh on This Holiday Season With Launch of All New Android Mobile App Available Via Google Play

Los Angeles, November 24, 2014 – “America's Funniest Home Videos” (AFV), currently celebrating its history making 25th Anniversary season on ABC, continues to break ground in the digital space with the launch of an all-new app available for Android devices through Google Play. Details were announced today by Creator/Executive producer Vin Di Bona. Created in partnership with T3Media and Tigerspike, launches today, Monday, November 24th.

Underscoring Vin Di Bona's efforts to keep the AFV brand both relevant and fun, users will now have access to exclusive new mobile content including never-before-seen AFV videos, as well as the opportunity to create a dynamic experience by turning America’s favorite LOL content into ready-to-share animated GIFs. In keeping with AFV’s commitment to family-friendly content, the new app features a ‘Kids Mode’ which optimizes the experience for children and provides an infinitely more interactive user experience – complete with likes/dislikes, favorites, and social media features – that empower users to watch share and upload content. Plus, the ‘Kids Mode’ will allow parents to set viewing time limits, select the types of video categories that children can view and also provides an option to shut off the sharing/uploading function. AFV is also inviting fans to conveniently upload their own videos from their Android phone for a chance to win cash prizes and appear on the series.

Tigerspike, based in San Francisco, spearheaded the creative process, overseeing the development of the user-interface, graphic design and functionality. AFV also collaborated with T3Media to create the content platform which powers the app.

"As a content creator, our priority is to find unexpected and distinctive platforms to share our unique brand of funny,” said Di Bona. “We are delighted to be partnering with T3Media and Tigerspike on what we hope will be an opportunity to extend the AFV brand to the next generation of fans."

“Tigerspike is extremely excited to be working with such an icon of American television culture,” said Chris Watt, GM and SVP of Tigerspike. “Throughout the project the team focused on designing and building an experience that speaks to the true essence of the AFV brand, whilst delivering a product that delights and engages users of all generations.”

“This Android Mobile App is an outstanding example of how AFV is meeting the demands of their audience to view video content on any screen, anywhere,” said Harris Morris, CEO of T3Media. “It clearly demonstrates how our open technology is making content smarter and cloud delivery faster and more efficient, accelerating the digital transformation.”