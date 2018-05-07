AMC Sets ‘Dietland’ Talk Show

AMC will develop a companion talk show to its new original series Dietland, the network said Monday.

The series, Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler, will debut June 4 after the premiere of the drama series and will feature the Archer star as she leads a topical discussion around the broader, female-centric issues and themes that Dietland explores, said network officials.

Tyler will be talking with celebrity fans, series actors and producers, as well as relevant journalists, writers, comedians and other tastemakers. Dietland, based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 best-selling, critically acclaimed novel of the same name, stars Joy Nash (The Mindy Project) and Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife).

“Dietland is an incredibly well-timed series that focuses on a multitude of critical issues facing women today,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios in a statement. “We know Deitland will be a launchpad for conversation and this companion series makes room for these important discussions to happen. We couldn’t be happier to have the extraordinarily smart and talented Aisha Tyler leading the conversation for this series, which will be topical, issue-oriented, unfiltered and funny, just like its scripted sibling.”