AMC Networks Extends Use of Venera's Pulsar Automated File-Based QC System to Increase Content Analysis Efficiency

Leading Media Company Cites Simplicity, Feature Set, Performance, and Value as Reasons for Continued Investment in Venera's Pulsar Product

BURBANK, Calif. -- Sept. 4, 2014 -- Venera Technologies today announced that AMC Networks, which owns and operates some of the most popular and award-winning brands in entertainment, has expanded its use of Venera's Pulsar automated file-based QC system to bring even greater efficiency to its content QC operations. The Pulsar system gives AMC Networks flexibility in workflow design, allowing the company to perform quick scanning-sorting or in-depth QC at the workflow stages of its choice.

"Venera's Pulsar has the combination of simplicity, performance, and features we require in media file QC software," said Michael Mallozzi, vice president of broadcast engineering and system design for AMC Networks Broadcasting & Technology. "Given our positive experience with our initial Pulsar installation in improving the quality of the content in our file-based workflow, as well as Venera's ongoing support and responsiveness to our requests since our first Pulsar installation in 2013, we chose to expand our QC operations with additional Pulsar systems, which we have found provide us the best value and ROI."

"Pulsar is a strategic fit for the large-scale content QC requirements of major broadcast operations," said Fereidoon Khosravi, senior vice president of business development, Americas at Venera. "We are very pleased to be a technology partner for AMC Networks Broadcasting & Technology and to support the company's use of Pulsar as an integral part of its file-based workflow."

Pulsar is a file-based automated QC system designed to seamlessly automate content QC at various stages in the content workflow, such as ingest, archive, and playout. Pulsar is the fastest verification system with support for checking a wide range of audio/video formats and parameters. It offers the most comprehensive set of automation capabilities, thereby enabling significant improvements in operational efficiency while ensuring consistent content quality across the workflow.

"We take pride not only in the advanced features and great performance of our Pulsar product, which is being increasingly recognized worldwide, but also in the quality of support and responsiveness we provide to all of our customers, which brings them back to us when they choose to expand their operations," said Vikas Singhal, executive director and co-founder of Venera Technologies.

# # #

About Venera Technologies

Venera provides cutting-edge solutions to the digital media industry. Since its inception in 2003, the company has continually delivered innovative video analysis products tailored to the evolving requirements of its customers and the industry. Venera's flagship offering, the Pulsar automated file-based QC solution, along with its Rapid add-on module, improves the operational efficiency of file-based workflows by automating content QC processes. Ensuring consistent content quality throughout the workflow, Pulsar is the QC tool preferred by some of the largest media companies worldwide.

For more information visit http://www.veneratech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Venera/Venera-Pulsar-1.JPG

Photo Caption: Pulsar(TM) File-Based QC System

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Venera/Venera-Pulsar-2.JPG

Photo Caption: Pulsar(TM) QC Checks

Pulsar Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALMNknqmyLI