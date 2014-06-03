AMC BUSINESS AFFAIRS HEAD MARCI WISEMAN NAMED

EXECUTIVE-IN-CHARGE OF OWNED CONTENT DISTRIBUTION AND STRATEGY FOR AMC NETWORKS

NEW YORK, NY, June 3, 2014 – AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) today announced that Marci Wiseman, the current head of business affairs for AMC, is moving into a new role at AMC Networks, as the executive-in-charge of Owned Content Distribution and Strategy. She will report to AMC Networks’ Chief Operating Officer Ed Carroll and will be responsible for expanding the reach of the company’s owned content across its four networks, through non-affiliate distribution agreements, including domestic subscription video on demand and global syndication.

“Marci has played a vital role in AMC’s move to content ownership, and in the formation of AMC Studios and the management of The Walking Dead franchise as our first owned series,” Carroll said. “She has strategized and negotiated agreements beneficial to AMC with a broad array of partners, and this new role is a perfect extension of her work at AMC and an opportunity to drive the strategic distribution of our content at home and around the world.”

Wiseman, who joined AMC in 2010, will work closely with each of AMC Networks’ internal studios and external partners. She will assume her new role immediately and will continue to head up business affairs at AMC during a transition period.

