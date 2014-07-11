AMC Garners 26 Emmy® Award Nominations
Los Angeles, CA – July 10, 2014 – The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced this morning the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy® Award nominations, recognizing AMC with 26 nominations, making it the only cable network to ever garner two series nominations in the best drama category for three consecutive years. In addition AMC is the only cable network (tied with HBO) to garner double nominations in the drama series category five times.
"Mad Men," which reigns as the only television series in cable history to win the Emmy® for Outstanding Drama Series four years in row (2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011), continues to be the most Emmy® nominated basic drama series on television with a total of 105 nominations. ‘Mad Men’ is also the only cable series to ever receive seven consecutive nominations for Outstanding Drama. This year the series garnered eight nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Jon Hamm, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Hendricks and Outstanding Guest Actor for Robert Morse. The series also received multiple nominations for Outstanding Art Direction, Outstanding Costumes, Outstanding Hair Styling and Outstanding Makeup.
AMC's "Breaking Bad" garnered the most Outstanding Drama Series nominations for Basic Cable and the most nominations in the series’ history with 16, including three-time Emmy winner Bryan Cranston for Lead Actor, two-time Emmy winner Aaron Paul for Outstanding Supporting Actor and a second consecutive nomination for Emmy Award winner Anna Gunn for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Vince Gilligan was nominated for Outstanding Directing and Writing for the series finale “Felina” and Moira Walley-Beckett was nominated for Outstanding Writing for the episode “Ozymandias.” The series also garnered nominations for Michael Slovis for Outstanding Cinematography as well as nominations for Casting, Single Camera Picture Editing, Sound Editing, Sound mixing, Makeup and Prosthetic Makeup.
“The Walking Dead" received two nominations, including Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Sound Editing.
The tallies for nominations by show are:
“Breaking Bad” = 16 nominations
“Mad Men” = 8 nominations
“The Walking Dead” = 2 nominations
“It’s wonderfully gratifying to see programming about which we, at AMC, are so passionate - ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Mad Men’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ - recognized by Academy Members, especially in such an enormously competitive environment,” said Charlie Collier, President of AMC. "That ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Mad Men’ are two of the six nominees in the Outstanding Drama category- ‘Breaking Bad’ with an opportunity to defend last year’s win, for its historic final eight episodes, and ‘Mad Men’ nominated for the seventh year in a row having won four times in the past; we’re humbled and appreciative. We are also so appreciative and proud of the individual nominations for the actors, writers, directors and creative professionals who have made these unforgettable shows so unique. We are thankful Academy members have honored these series with these nominations.”
Following is the complete list of nominations for AMC:
Outstanding Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Bryan Cranston as Walter White
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Jon Hamm as Don Draper
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Anna Gunn as Skyler White
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Christina Hendricks as Joan Holloway Harris
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Robert Morse as Bertram Cooper
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Vince Gilligan, Director
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Vince Gilligan, Written by
Breaking Bad • Ozymandias • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Moira Walley-Beckett, Written by
Outstanding Art Direction For A Period Series, Miniseries or Movie (Single-Camera)
Mad Men • Time Zones • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Dan Bishop, Production Designer
Shanna Starzyk, Art Director
Claudette Didul, Set Decorator
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Breaking Bad•AMC•Sony Pictures Television
Sharon Bialy, Casting by
Sherry Thomas, Casting by
Kiira Arai, Casting by
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series
Breaking Bad • Granite State • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Michael Slovis, Director of Photography
Outstanding Costumes For A Series
Mad Men • Time Zones • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Janie Bryant, Costume Designer
Tiffany White Stanton, Costume Designer
Stacy Horn, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Breaking Bad • Felina• AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Skip MacDonald, Edited by
Breaking Bad • Granite State • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Kelley Dixon & Chris McCaleb, Edited by
Breaking Bad • To’hajiilee • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Kelley Dixon, Edited by
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
Mad Men • The Runaways • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Theraesa Rivers, Department Head Hairstylist
Arturo Rojas, Key Hairstylist
Valerie Jackson, Hairstylist
Ai Nakata, Hairstylist
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Breaking Bad • Ozymandias • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Tarra Day, Department Head Makeup Artist
Corey Welk, Key Makeup Artist
Mad Men • The Runaways • AMC • Lionsgate Television
Lana Horochowski, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Key Makeup Artist
Ken Neiderbaumer, Makeup Artist
Maurine Burke, Additional Makeup Artist
Jen Greenberg, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Tarra Day, Department Head Makeup Artist
Steve LaPorte, Key Makeup Artist
Greg Nicotero, Prosthetic Designer
Stephan Dupuis, Makeup Artist
Howard Leigh Berger, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series
Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor
Kathryn Madsen, Supervising Sound Editor
Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor
Mark Cookson, Sound Effects Editor
Cormac Funge, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Tim Boggs, Foley Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Dominique Decaudian, Foley Artist
The Walking Dead • Too Far Gone • AMC • AMC Studios
Jerry Ross, Supervising Sound Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects
Clay Weber, Foley Artist
Lou Thomas, Dialogue Editor
Michael Baber,Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series - (One Hour)
Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television
Darryl L. Frank, Production Mixer
Jeff Perkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Justen, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Special and Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
The Walking Dead • 30 Days Without an Accident • AMC • AMC Studios
Matt Robken, VFX Producer
Martin Hilke, Lead 2D Artist
Victor Scalise, VFX Supervisor
Gary Romey, VFX Supervisor
Darrell Dean Pritchett, Special FX Supervisor
Diego Galtieri, Senior 2D Artist
William L. Arance, Senior CG Artist
Dylen Velasquez, 2D Artist
Michael Cook, Lead CG Artist
About AMC
Whether commemorating favorite films from every genre and decade, or creating acclaimed original programming, AMC brings to its audience something deeper, something richer, Something More. The network reigns as the only cable network in history ever to win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series four years in a row, and four of the last five with the current Outstanding Drama Series honoree, “Breaking Bad.” The network boasts the most-watched drama series in basic cable history and the number one show on television among adults 18-49 for the last two years with “The Walking Dead.” AMC’s original drama series include “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Hell on Wheels,” “Turn,” “Halt and Catch Fire” and the forthcoming “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” AMC also explores authentic worlds with bold characters through its slate of unscripted original series like “Comic Book Men,” “Small Town Security,” “Talking Dead,” “Game of Arms” and “Freakshow.” AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile. AMC: Something More.
About “Mad Men”
Set in 1960s New York, “Mad Men” is a sexy and provocative original drama that follows the lives of the ruthlessly competitive men and women of Madison Avenue advertising. Created and executive produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Matthew Weiner, the series concluded its sixth season on June 23, 2013. The winner of 15 Emmys®, 4 Golden Globes® and a Peabody Award, the show’s cast includes Golden Globe® winner Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jessica Paré, Rich Sommer, Aaron Staton, Robert Morse, Kevin Rahm, Jay R. Ferguson, Ben Feldman and Kiernan Shipka. Lionsgate, the leading independent filmed entertainment studio, produces the series.
About “Breaking Bad”
From acclaimed writer, producer, director Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad is produced by Sony Pictures Television with Mark Johnson (Gran Via) and Michelle MacLaren as executive producers. Breaking Bad, which first premiered on AMC in January 2008, follows the story of a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family’s financial future. The series has garnered ten Emmy® Award wins – including the 2013 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series – two Peabodys, and been named to the American Film Institute’s (AFI) list of the “Top 10 Programs of the Year” (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013). Breaking Bad stars three-time Emmy® Award-winner Bryan Cranston; two-time Emmy® winner Aaron Paul; Emmy® Award-winner Anna Gunn; Dean Norris; Betsy Brandt; RJ Mitte and Bob Odenkirk.
About “The Walking Dead”
“The Walking Dead” returns for its fifth season this October with brand new episodes. The series is the first cable series in television history to beat all the fall broadcast shows in adults 18-49. The Walking Dead is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics. The series tells the story of the months and years after a zombie apocalypse and follows a group of survivors, led by sheriff Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Emily Kinney, Danai Gurira, Chad Coleman and Sonequa Martin-Green. The series is executive produced by Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Tom Luse. The Walking Dead Season 5 debuts this October.
