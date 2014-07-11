AMC Garners 26 Emmy® Award Nominations

Los Angeles, CA – July 10, 2014 – The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced this morning the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy® Award nominations, recognizing AMC with 26 nominations, making it the only cable network to ever garner two series nominations in the best drama category for three consecutive years. In addition AMC is the only cable network (tied with HBO) to garner double nominations in the drama series category five times.

"Mad Men," which reigns as the only television series in cable history to win the Emmy® for Outstanding Drama Series four years in row (2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011), continues to be the most Emmy® nominated basic drama series on television with a total of 105 nominations. ‘Mad Men’ is also the only cable series to ever receive seven consecutive nominations for Outstanding Drama. This year the series garnered eight nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Jon Hamm, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Hendricks and Outstanding Guest Actor for Robert Morse. The series also received multiple nominations for Outstanding Art Direction, Outstanding Costumes, Outstanding Hair Styling and Outstanding Makeup.

AMC's "Breaking Bad" garnered the most Outstanding Drama Series nominations for Basic Cable and the most nominations in the series’ history with 16, including three-time Emmy winner Bryan Cranston for Lead Actor, two-time Emmy winner Aaron Paul for Outstanding Supporting Actor and a second consecutive nomination for Emmy Award winner Anna Gunn for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Vince Gilligan was nominated for Outstanding Directing and Writing for the series finale “Felina” and Moira Walley-Beckett was nominated for Outstanding Writing for the episode “Ozymandias.” The series also garnered nominations for Michael Slovis for Outstanding Cinematography as well as nominations for Casting, Single Camera Picture Editing, Sound Editing, Sound mixing, Makeup and Prosthetic Makeup.

“The Walking Dead" received two nominations, including Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Sound Editing.

The tallies for nominations by show are:

“Breaking Bad” = 16 nominations

“Mad Men” = 8 nominations

“The Walking Dead” = 2 nominations

“It’s wonderfully gratifying to see programming about which we, at AMC, are so passionate - ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Mad Men’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ - recognized by Academy Members, especially in such an enormously competitive environment,” said Charlie Collier, President of AMC. "That ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Mad Men’ are two of the six nominees in the Outstanding Drama category- ‘Breaking Bad’ with an opportunity to defend last year’s win, for its historic final eight episodes, and ‘Mad Men’ nominated for the seventh year in a row having won four times in the past; we’re humbled and appreciative. We are also so appreciative and proud of the individual nominations for the actors, writers, directors and creative professionals who have made these unforgettable shows so unique. We are thankful Academy members have honored these series with these nominations.”

Following is the complete list of nominations for AMC:

Outstanding Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Bryan Cranston as Walter White

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Jon Hamm as Don Draper

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Anna Gunn as Skyler White

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Christina Hendricks as Joan Holloway Harris

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Mad Men • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Robert Morse as Bertram Cooper

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Vince Gilligan, Director

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Vince Gilligan, Written by

Breaking Bad • Ozymandias • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Moira Walley-Beckett, Written by

Outstanding Art Direction For A Period Series, Miniseries or Movie (Single-Camera)

Mad Men • Time Zones • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Dan Bishop, Production Designer

Shanna Starzyk, Art Director

Claudette Didul, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Breaking Bad•AMC•Sony Pictures Television

Sharon Bialy, Casting by

Sherry Thomas, Casting by

Kiira Arai, Casting by

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series

Breaking Bad • Granite State • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Michael Slovis, Director of Photography

Outstanding Costumes For A Series

Mad Men • Time Zones • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Janie Bryant, Costume Designer

Tiffany White Stanton, Costume Designer

Stacy Horn, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Breaking Bad • Felina• AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Skip MacDonald, Edited by

Breaking Bad • Granite State • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Kelley Dixon & Chris McCaleb, Edited by

Breaking Bad • To’hajiilee • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Kelley Dixon, Edited by

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series

Mad Men • The Runaways • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Theraesa Rivers, Department Head Hairstylist

Arturo Rojas, Key Hairstylist

Valerie Jackson, Hairstylist

Ai Nakata, Hairstylist

Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Breaking Bad • Ozymandias • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Tarra Day, Department Head Makeup Artist

Corey Welk, Key Makeup Artist

Mad Men • The Runaways • AMC • Lionsgate Television

Lana Horochowski, Department Head Makeup Artist

Ron Pipes, Key Makeup Artist

Ken Neiderbaumer, Makeup Artist

Maurine Burke, Additional Makeup Artist

Jen Greenberg, Additional Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Tarra Day, Department Head Makeup Artist

Steve LaPorte, Key Makeup Artist

Greg Nicotero, Prosthetic Designer

Stephan Dupuis, Makeup Artist

Howard Leigh Berger, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series

Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor

Kathryn Madsen, Supervising Sound Editor

Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor

Mark Cookson, Sound Effects Editor

Cormac Funge, Sound Effects Editor

Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor

Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor

Tim Boggs, Foley Editor

Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist

Dominique Decaudian, Foley Artist

The Walking Dead • Too Far Gone • AMC • AMC Studios

Jerry Ross, Supervising Sound Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects

Clay Weber, Foley Artist

Lou Thomas, Dialogue Editor

Michael Baber,Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series - (One Hour)

Breaking Bad • Felina • AMC • Sony Pictures Television

Darryl L. Frank, Production Mixer

Jeff Perkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Eric Justen, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Special and Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

The Walking Dead • 30 Days Without an Accident • AMC • AMC Studios

Matt Robken, VFX Producer

Martin Hilke, Lead 2D Artist

Victor Scalise, VFX Supervisor

Gary Romey, VFX Supervisor

Darrell Dean Pritchett, Special FX Supervisor

Diego Galtieri, Senior 2D Artist

William L. Arance, Senior CG Artist

Dylen Velasquez, 2D Artist

Michael Cook, Lead CG Artist

About AMC

Whether commemorating favorite films from every genre and decade, or creating acclaimed original programming, AMC brings to its audience something deeper, something richer, Something More. The network reigns as the only cable network in history ever to win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series four years in a row, and four of the last five with the current Outstanding Drama Series honoree, “Breaking Bad.” The network boasts the most-watched drama series in basic cable history and the number one show on television among adults 18-49 for the last two years with “The Walking Dead.” AMC’s original drama series include “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Hell on Wheels,” “Turn,” “Halt and Catch Fire” and the forthcoming “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” AMC also explores authentic worlds with bold characters through its slate of unscripted original series like “Comic Book Men,” “Small Town Security,” “Talking Dead,” “Game of Arms” and “Freakshow.” AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile. AMC: Something More.

About “Mad Men”

Set in 1960s New York, “Mad Men” is a sexy and provocative original drama that follows the lives of the ruthlessly competitive men and women of Madison Avenue advertising. Created and executive produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Matthew Weiner, the series concluded its sixth season on June 23, 2013. The winner of 15 Emmys®, 4 Golden Globes® and a Peabody Award, the show’s cast includes Golden Globe® winner Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jessica Paré, Rich Sommer, Aaron Staton, Robert Morse, Kevin Rahm, Jay R. Ferguson, Ben Feldman and Kiernan Shipka. Lionsgate, the leading independent filmed entertainment studio, produces the series.

About “Breaking Bad”

From acclaimed writer, producer, director Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad is produced by Sony Pictures Television with Mark Johnson (Gran Via) and Michelle MacLaren as executive producers. Breaking Bad, which first premiered on AMC in January 2008, follows the story of a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family’s financial future. The series has garnered ten Emmy® Award wins – including the 2013 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series – two Peabodys, and been named to the American Film Institute’s (AFI) list of the “Top 10 Programs of the Year” (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013). Breaking Bad stars three-time Emmy® Award-winner Bryan Cranston; two-time Emmy® winner Aaron Paul; Emmy® Award-winner Anna Gunn; Dean Norris; Betsy Brandt; RJ Mitte and Bob Odenkirk.

About “The Walking Dead”

“The Walking Dead” returns for its fifth season this October with brand new episodes. The series is the first cable series in television history to beat all the fall broadcast shows in adults 18-49. The Walking Dead is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics. The series tells the story of the months and years after a zombie apocalypse and follows a group of survivors, led by sheriff Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Emily Kinney, Danai Gurira, Chad Coleman and Sonequa Martin-Green. The series is executive produced by Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Tom Luse. The Walking Dead Season 5 debuts this October.

For more information and photos on the nominated series, visit AMC’s press website: http://press.amctv.com