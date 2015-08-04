Amagi Revolutionizes Broadcast Operations With Launch of Next-Generation Managed Playout Service at IBC2015

BANGALORE, India -- Aug. 4, 2015 -- Amagi, a leader in cloud-based broadcast infrastructure and targeted TV advertising, today announced a new managed playout service designed to simplify video content preparation, management, and delivery for broadcasters by leveraging cloud capabilities. Utilizing the end-to-end cloud-based service for content delivery, playout management, ingest, asset and archival management, quality control, traffic and scheduling, and 24/7 monitoring, broadcasters can dramatically increase workflow efficiency, reduce costs, and gain complete visibility of and control over their playout. Amagi will showcase its complete technology offering at IBC2015 in Amsterdam, Sept. 11-15, at stand 2.C23.

"Faced with the challenge of delivering more content to an ever growing number of devices, today's broadcasters need scalable, flexible, and cost-effective playout solutions," said K.A. Srinivasan, co-founder of Amagi. "Our next-generation cloud-based service transforms the way broadcasters handle video content, enabling them to distribute content more efficiently and cost-effectively on a global scale. Building on our successful CLOUDPORT infrastructure, we are now providing automated, technology-driven services, and a partner marketplace to provide a completely managed playout service to TV networks."

By deploying Amagi's new cloud-based service for content delivery and playout management, broadcasters can speed up the origination and distribution of content to platforms and affiliates anywhere across the world. Based on a hybrid architecture consisting of cloud-management and edge-playout solutions, Amagi's approach enables content owners to move assets through fast file-transfer on the Internet, or transport content into the cloud infrastructure via portable storage methods. The assets are then automatically ingested and transcoded on the cloud into required formats, archiving the content as needed. The service features an automated content ingest workflow with built-in heuristics to automatically prioritize assets scheduled for earlier playout, thereby ensuring smooth operations.

Amagi's next-generation playout service enables asset management on the cloud. Broadcasters can store and archive all necessary assets without requiring a large capital investment, as is the case with traditional asset management platforms. With built-in replication, the cloud is disaster-resistant and provides easy collaboration across multiple sites. Amagi's cloud-based approach to asset management also provides broadcasters the ability to easily alter the content for VOD and OTT multiscreen delivery.

Leveraging an elastic compute infrastructure, Amagi's new playout service provides highly scalable file-based automated quality control (QC) for all ingested assets on the cloud. Amagi enjoys strategic partnerships with media service providers globally, providing an additional layer of manual QC of content on the cloud via easy-to-use workflows.

Amagi's managed playout service also includes advanced scheduling and traffic capabilities with real-time visibility through Amagi's cloud UI. 24/7 monitoring is provided on all feeds originated through Amagi's cloud-based playout service.

