Amagi Moves Broadcast to the Cloud With CUMULUS Broadcast Platform

LONDON -- Feb. 22, 2016 -- Amagi, a leader in cloud-based broadcast infrastructure and targeted TV advertising, today announced CUMULUS, a new cloud-based broadcast platform that dramatically simplifies content preparation, management, playout, delivery, and monetization for broadcasters, all on a single cloud platform. Offered as a platform-as-a-service (PaaS), CUMULUS enables content owners and broadcasters to create and deliver linear and nonlinear streams across cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT on-demand platforms, reducing dependencies on individual service providers. CUMULUS is built on a global, secure, and reliable cloud architecture provided by Amazon Web Services(TM) (AWS), lowering CAPEX and OPEX for TV networks.

"Broadcasters around the globe are turning to cloud infrastructure to improve broadcast efficiencies, reduce costs, and build scalable operations," said K.A. Srinivasan, co-founder of Amagi. "Through CUMULUS broadcast platform, TV networks can assign all of the heavy lifting to the cloud, in terms of content preparation, playout, and monetization, while having the flexibility to choose the best delivery method based on market needs. Since the workflow already exists in the cloud, broadcasters will find it easy to create regional sub-feeds, launch new channels, and expand across continents to drive new revenue."

Through an App Exchange module, CUMULUS allows broadcasters to access multiple third-party broadcast apps for various workflow tasks, including scheduling, Electronic Program Guide (EPG) management, rights management, ad traffic and delivery, regulatory QC, and subtitling, all seamlessly integrated with CUMULUS. Broadcasters can then choose the required services and the best-in-class providers, and dynamically stitch together a workflow of their choice.

CUMULUS offers centralized content storage and archiving, providing TV networks with transparent access and total control over their assets. Leveraging AWS Glacier(TM), CUMULUS provides an integrated archival workflow with instant, easy retrieval of archived assets. For monetization of assets, CUMULUS supports targeted ad insertion across linear and OTT feeds. In fact, harnessing Amagi's patented content watermarking technology, CUMULUS allows broadcasters to insert ads seamlessly compared with traditional triggers such as DTMF and SCTE-35.

Channel Playout as part of CUMULUS is powered by Amagi's CLOUDPORT, which offers multichannel playout support for live and nonlinear feeds. With CLOUDPORT's hybrid playout architecture enabling playout either on the cloud or at the edge of affiliate platforms, CUMULUS brings phenomenal scalability and flexibility to TV networks to create and deliver linear and non-linear feeds.

Amagi will unveil CUMULUS at BVE 2016 in London, Feb. 23-25, on stand D06. More information about Amagi and the company's products is available at www.amagi.com.

About Amagi (www.amagi.com)

Amagi is the leading provider of next-generation cloud-based content management, delivery and monetization platforms, products, and technology to TV networks worldwide. Amagi's managed playout services enable broadcasters to scale operations, increase playout efficiencies, and deliver superior viewing experiences to their audience at a fraction of the costs of traditional broadcast models. Deploying Amagi's patented technologies, TV networks can distribute localized content and advertisements to successfully monetize the multiscreen environment and grow their revenue streams. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in New York City, London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong.

