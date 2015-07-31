Amagi IBC2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Amagi -- Stand 2.C23

The global broadcast environment is changing rapidly, driving TV networks to look for innovative technologies that optimize the delivery of additional channels to new regions around the world. Keeping the evolving nature of the industry in mind, the theme at Amagi's IBC2015 stand will be "Broadcast 2.0."

At IBC2015, Amagi will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its industry-leading channel playout, regionalization, and OTT platforms that enable TV networks to increase monetization at a fraction of cost of traditional satellite and fiber delivery methods.

Amagi is an IBC2015 Innovation Awards Finalist

Amagi has been named a finalist in the IBC2015 Innovation Awards contest in the "Content Distribution" category for its innovative content regionalization solution provided to Sundance Channel Global. Using Amagi's STORM solution, the network replaced key content on their Latin American feed without using separate satellite feeds.

Winners will be announced during the IBC2015 Awards Ceremony to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the RAI in Amsterdam. IBC attendees can see the STORM channel regionalization platform at the Amagi stand throughout the duration of the show.

Key Product Introductions and Demos

NEW: Next-Generation Managed Playout Service

Set to debut at IBC2015, Amagi's next-generation managed playout service simplifies video content preparation, management, and delivery for broadcasters. Utilizing the end-to-end, cloud-based service for content delivery, playout management, ingest, asset management, archive management, quality control, traffic and scheduling, and 24/7 monitoring, broadcasters can dramatically increase workflow efficiency, reduce CAPEX and OPEX, and provide a superior television experience to viewers.

When used for content delivery and playout management, Amagi's new service speeds up the origination and distribution of content to platforms and broadcast affiliates anywhere in the world. Based on a hybrid architecture consisting of cloud-management and edge-playout solutions, it enables content owners to directly transfer assets through fast file-transfer on the Internet or transport content into the cloud infrastructure via portable storage methods. Amagi then automatically ingests and transcodes the assets into the required formats, archiving the content as needed. The service also features an automated content ingest workflow with built-in heuristics to automatically prioritize assets scheduled for earlier playout, ensuring smooth playout operations.

NEW: Mid-Roll Insertion Demo for OTT Content

At IBC2015, Amagi will demonstrate seamless, personalized mid-roll ad insertions in linear and on-demand OTT content utilizing its patented watermark detection technology. Amagi's watermark technology enables TV networks to better monetize mid-roll breaks within linear and on-demand OTT feeds without requiring any integration on behalf of the broadcaster. Broadcasters no longer need to remove linear feed TV ads; Amagi's watermark technology automatically detects the ad breaks and splices different mid-roll ads to various users based on their user profile.

CLOUDPORT 2.0 Channel Playout Platform

At IBC2015, Amagi will showcase CLOUDPORT 2.0, the company's flagship cloud-based channel playout platform. CLOUDPORT 2.0 provides TV networks with end-to-end broadcast workflow capabilities on the cloud, including media asset management, quality control, subtitle editing and management, and automation and scheduling features.

By providing operators with a wide range of playout functionalities hosted in the cloud, CLOUDPORT 2.0 speeds up operations, increases flexibility, and lowers OPEX and CAPEX. Powered by dynamic graphics, the CLOUDPORT 2.0 platform is guaranteed to enhance the viewer experience.

To enable a quicker adoption of the CLOUDPORT channel playout, Amagi offers seamless integration with third-party scheduling, automation, and asset management systems. TV networks can set up CLOUDPORT 2.0 with minimal changes to their existing workflows. It is also well suited for Disaster Recovery playout requirements as it is affordable, flexible, efficient, and equipped to keep pace with the growth of TV channels.

STORM Channel Regionalization Platform

A key highlight at IBC2015 will be Amagi's STORM regionalization platform. The platform is ideal for TV networks wanting to insert local advertising and local content, without using separate satellite feeds, to match viewer preferences, abide by complex broadcasting regulations and content rights obligations, and monetize regional markets by attracting local advertisers. Using the STORM platform, TV networks can deliver global channels efficiently and cost-effectively, without compromising audiovisual quality.

At the heart of the solution is STORM IRD, Amagi's enhanced satellite receivers, which are capable of storing content, detecting remote-insertion triggers, and inserting HD video, multiple audio tracks including Dolby surround, subtitles, and multi-layer animated graphics. STORM features a unique content watermark-based workflow that makes it easy to use for TV networks.

Unlike traditional solutions, STORM offers TV networks complete access and control over inserting local content and advertisements. Through STORM's robust cloud UI management platform, operators can easily schedule, control, and monitor playout of local content and ads at remote headends.

CLOUDPORT OTT Platform

Amagi will also demonstrate its CLOUDPORT OTT platform at IBC2015. CLOUDPORT OTT is a feature-rich playout platform that is reliable, secure, and flexible, enabling TV networks to create 24/7, Internet-specific linear TV channels with a broadcast-grade playout experience, available via network-branded apps and browsers.

Company Overview:

Amagi is the leading provider of next-generation cloud-based content delivery and monetization platforms, products, and technology to TV networks worldwide. Amagi's managed playout services enable broadcasters to scale operations, increase playout efficiencies, and deliver superior viewing experience to their audience at a fraction of the costs of traditional broadcast models. Deploying Amagi's patented technologies, TV networks can distribute localized content and advertisements to successfully monetize the multiscreen environment and grow their revenue streams. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in New York City, London, Tokyo, and Singapore.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Downloads:

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Amagi/Amagi-CLOUDPORT.png

Photo Caption: Amagi CLOUDPORT Channel Playout Platform

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Amagi/Amagi-STORM.png

Photo Caption: Amagi STORM Channel Regionalization Platform

