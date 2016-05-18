Amagi to Continue Its Thought Leadership March at BroadcastAsia2016

BANGALORE, India -- May 17, 2016 -- Amagi, a leader in cloud-based broadcast infrastructure and targeted TV advertising, today announced that its co-founder K.A. Srinivasan will speak at the BroadcastAsia2016 Broadcast Engineering and Technology conference. Srinivasan's session, titled "Live Linear OTT Feeds for Sports and News: Watermark-Based Workflow for Server-Side Personalized Multi Ad-Format Insertion," will be part of the conference track on Innovations in Managing Digital Assets, taking place Wednesday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m.

"Amagi's patented watermark-based workflow is the missing piece of the puzzle for broadcasters looking to deliver personalized ads for live linear OTT applications. It enables them to successfully identify ad breaks, as well as abrupt breakout scenarios, for increased revenue and an improved television viewing experience," said Srinivasan. "BroadcastAsia will attract more than 17,000 attendees, including leaders in the Asian broadcasting, digital media, and entertainment scene, setting the perfect stage for a discussion on seamless replacement of ad breaks with personalized advertising."

The BroadcastAsia conference is Asia's leading event in the broadcast and entertainment space, bringing together key decision makers from across the region and beyond. As a featured speaker at the conference, Srinivasan will address the industry's latest challenges and trends related to monetizing premium live content at scale. A wide range of issues will be discussed, including integration with the existing broadcast workflow for supporting dynamic ad schedules, integration with ad networks and exchanges in real-time, and the ability to monetize multiple ad-formats and support targeted ads across a wide-variety of client platforms without the risk of ad-blockers.

Srinivasan is a technology entrepreneur with two decades of experience in building new technologies and taking them to market. At Amagi, he is responsible for product management, business development, ad client relationships. Prior to Amagi, Srinivasan co-founded Impulsesoft in 1998, a leader in wireless audio. A thought leader on targeted TV content and advertising, Srinivasan is a regular speaker at industry events sharing ideas about how TV networks can create Internet-like experiences for their advertisers through targeted advertising platforms. He holds an engineering degree in computer science.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company providing cloud broadcast and targeted advertising platforms to customers, worldwide. Amagi enables TV networks to create a complete broadcast workflow at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional broadcast models. Using Amagi's patented technologies, advertisers can target audiences at a regional and individual level across traditional TV and OTT multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 25 countries for leading TV networks and is India's largest TV Ad network supporting more than 2,500 brands. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in New York City, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

Photo Caption: K.A. Srinivasan, Co-founder of Amagi

