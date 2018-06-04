Amagi appoints Ritu Sharma as its Global Sales Leader

NEW YORK, NY — June 4, 2018 — Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based managed service for TV and OTT networks, today announced that senior broadcast industry professional, Ritu Sharma, has joined the company as its Global Sales Leader. Ritu will be responsible to expand Amagi’s client base, and shape its exponential growth that is fueled by innovative cloud technology offerings.

“Ritu is an accomplished senior executive who has played pivotal roles in driving revenue growth and operational effectiveness in her earlier assignments,” said Deepakjit Singh, CEO, Amagi. “Given Amagi’s enviable growth trajectory, we are delighted to have Ritu spearhead our global sales engagement, and rapidly expand our footprint in the market.”

Ritu has over 20 years of experience in leading high performance teams across technology, telecom and broadcast industries. Prior to joining Amagi, Ritu was CEO at Proficio, an early stage company delivering consulting services on sales excellence for technology majors. Earlier, Ritu was Vice President of sales, marketing and operations for APAC markets at Encompass Digital Media. Ritu has held senior sales roles at Network 18 and Vodafone before joining Encompass.

“Over the years, Amagi has become synonymous with cloud technologies for broadcast,” said Ritu Sharma. “The high degree of innovation at Amagi, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning will redefine broadcast workflows and how TV networks, OTT platforms and content owners reimagine their operations with cloud. There couldn’t be a better time to be a part of Amagi than now!”

Ritu will be based in Bangalore at Amagi’s research and development, and operations facility with the strategic intent of influencing the company’s product and services roadmap to be in lock-step with the evolving needs of global broadcast industry clients. Amagi formally launched in the US late last year and has recently expanded into Singapore as part of its ambitious growth plans in the APAC market. Amagi manages more than 150 feeds with deployments across 40 countries, aided by a significant client-base in the EMEA region.

Amagi’s clients include VICELAND, Cinedigm, Turner Broadcasting, Scripps Networks Interactive, Discovery Communications’ DSPORT, Quest TV, ACJ, and more. For more information about Amagi and its cloud-based broadcast solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is the world’s leading cloud-managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi Corporation has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC, London, Singapore , New Delhi, Mumbai, and an R&D center in Bangalore.