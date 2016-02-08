Amagi 2016 NAB SHOW Exhibitor Preview

Amagi -- Booth SU13006

At the 2016 NAB Show, Amagi, a pioneer in path-breaking content delivery and monetization platforms for the broadcast industry will highlight its new cloud-based offerings. The new products are positioned to offer increased operational efficiency, scalability, and cost savings to broadcasters in North America and beyond.

Key Product and Technology Demos

NEW THUNDERSTORM Dynamic OTT Ad Insertion Platform

At the 2016 NAB Show, Amagi will unveil THUNDERSTORM, a new platform that dynamically inserts ads on the server side, simplifying the delivery of personalized and targeted ads on premium live and linear OTT feeds.

THUNDERSTORM performs instant, server-side ad insertion, providing TV networks with an effective approach to OTT ad insertion compared with the traditional method of inserting mid-roll ads on the client side. Since ads are stitched at the server level, making them compatible across various screens, THUNDERSTORM eliminates the need to create device-driven OTT ad streams.

NEW CUMULUS -- Amagi Broadcast Cloud

Amagi will showcase CUMULUS, Amagi's broadcast cloud, at the 2016 NAB Show for the first time in North America. CUMULUS allows TV networks to prepare, manage, playout, deliver, and monetize their content through a single cloud platform. Using the end-to-end cloud service, content owners and broadcasters can create and deliver linear and nonlinear streams across cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT on-demand platforms, reducing dependencies on individual service providers. CUMULUS is built on a global, secure, and reliable architecture provided by Amazon Web Services(TM) (AWS), lowering CAPEX and OPEX for TV networks.

CUMULUS offers centralized content storage and archive, providing TV networks with transparent, total access and control of their assets. Leveraging AWS Glacier, CUMULUS provides an integrated archival workflow with instant retrieval of archived assets. CUMULUS offers a hybrid playout model where playout can happen on the cloud or at the affiliate locations. Monetization can be realized from content regionalization and targeted ad insertion across linear and OTT feeds, combined with the opportunity for ad sales partnerships and programmatic buying.

NEW CLOUDPORT 3.0 Cloud-based Channel Playout Platform

At the 2016 NAB Show, Amagi will showcase CLOUDPORT 3.0 for multichannel playout of both live and nonlinear feeds for the first time in North America. The next-generation CLOUDPORT platform has transitioned from proprietary hardware to an Intel(R)-based server in the cloud, offering broadcasters even better control over their operations. By hosting a broad range of advanced playout capabilities from Amazon Web Services(TM) infrastructure, CLOUDPORT 3.0 enables TV networks to launch new channels and expand to new geographies in less than four weeks.

Using CLOUDPORT 3.0, broadcasters can support the entire playout workflow, from channel branding and graphics to subtitling, traffic, and scheduling; compliance recording; quality control; multichannel monitoring; and more. In addition to delivering content to operator headends and teleports for further distribution, CLOUDPORT 3.0 also offers automated transcoding and delivery to different VOD and OTT platforms, enabling broadcasters to address the growing consumer demand for multiscreen viewing. Full-screen graphics and 4K support ensure a high-quality viewing experience for broadcast subscribers.

Amagi is the leading provider of next-generation cloud-based content management delivery and monetization platforms, products, and technology to TV networks worldwide. Amagi's managed playout services enable broadcasters to scale operations, increase playout efficiencies, and deliver superior viewing experiences to their audience at a fraction of the costs of traditional broadcast models. Deploying Amagi's patented technologies, TV networks can distribute localized content and advertisements to successfully monetize the multiscreen environment and grow their revenue streams. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in New York City, London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong.

