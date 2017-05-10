Alticast to Demo Turnkey OTT Platform at Broadcast Asia

Seoul, ROK and Broomfield, CO, USA – May 10, 2017 – Alticast will demonstrate a new turnkey platform that expedites the ability of pay-TV and content providers to reap the benefits of OTT video services when it exhibits at the Broadcast Asia Exhibition & Conference May 23-25 in Singapore.

The Alticast exhibit will show how it has combined business intelligence, publishing and content protection systems into a single solution that ensures seamless, secure management and delivery of video from Web-based sources to consumers’ mobile phones, tablets and IP set-top boxes.

“With an increasing number of OTT video sources available to viewers, the reduction of start-up integration and the achievement of faster time to market are key factors to success,” said Ted Yoon, Managing Director of Alticast Asia. “By uniting the necessary elements into a single platform, we’re able to create a foundation on which our customers can generate positive business outcomes.”

The Alticast platform incorporates a variety of headend modules that can provide the functionality required for content providers to achieve scale across iOS, Android, HTML5, Windows and other devices. Capabilities include:

UHD Content Protection and Diverse License Management via AltiProtect DRM for dynamic OTT services;

Simplified Multi-DRM Protection with Unified Gateway via AltiProtect Multi-DRM to support third-party DRMs, including Widevine, PlayReady and FairPlay;

A Business Intelligence System that provides key statistics related to service data; and

Publishing resources that manage the flow of metadata the is essential to search, discovery, navigation and delivery of content.

In addition to the turnkey OTT platform, the Alticast exhibit at Broadcast Asia will include a new TV UI/UX with Voice Assistant (VA), advanced advertising and statistics solutions, as well as dynamic device software solutions. The Alticast exhibit is at Booth 4C3-01 in the TV Everywhere Zone on Level 4 of the Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Media and industry analysts interested in meeting with Alticast executives at the conference should contact Ju-Hyung Lee, jh.lee2@alticast.com to schedule a date and time.