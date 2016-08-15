ALTICAST APPROVED FOR “CERTIFIED WIDEVINE IMPLEMENTATION PARTNER PROGRAM”

Broomfield, CO – August 15, 2016 – Alticast today announced that it has become a member of the “Certified Widevine Implementation Partner Program,” a designation that is intended to expand content security options for pay-TV operators worldwide.

As a modular DRM partner, Alticast’s AltiProtect Multi-DRM product can support Widevine DRM as one of several security solutions within a single infrastructure. AltiProtect enables a single point of control and transparent customer experience for delivery of content streams from multiple sources – and using multiple security mechanisms – within multi-service, multi-device environments.

Widevine DRM is available on a broad range of platforms and is currently deployed on more than two billion devices. The Widevine solution combines Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH), Common Encryption (CENC) and Encrypted Media Extensions (ENE) to provide robust multiplatform content protection.

Studio-approved and highly rated by Telcordia, AltiProtect uses well-defined industry standards to ensure reliable content protection for broadcast and VOD, and can easily adapt to unique network infrastructures. AltiProtect is being used by CJ Hellovision, the largest pay-TV operator in South Korea, to secure the world’s first launch of UHD pay-TV service.

“AltiProtect is a dynamic CAS/DRM solution that already secures content on millions of deployed devices,” said Dr. Misung Cho, security technology lead for Alticast. “With Widevine we can expand the available content catalogs for partnering in a heterogeneous content delivery environment.”

Alticast will demonstrate a variety of products and solutions for pay-TV operators at its stand (1F.36) at IBC 2016 September 9-13 in Amsterdam.

About Alticast

Alticast develops multi-screen solutions that enable service providers to quickly and reliably deliver innovative TV experiences to every customer. Alticast's STB software, CAS/DRM, Smart UI/UX and Cloud Server solutions are based on non-proprietary software such as HTML5, RDK and GEM. The most deployed digital television provider, Alticast securely brings compelling personalized and interactive content to more than 46 million devices via broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with major offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Broomfield, Colorado and Hanoi, Vietnam. For more information, visit www.alticast.com and read Alticast's blog, TV Ready Forum, at www.tvreadyforum.blogspot.com.

Contact:

Paul Schneider, PSPR, Inc.

+1.215.817.4384

pspr@att.net