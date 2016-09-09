ALPHA NETWORKS and Globecast Will Demonstrate End-to-End OTT Solution at IBC2016

BELGIUM -- Sept. 7, 2016 -- ALPHA NETWORKS, a pay-TV technology company specializing in back-end services, today announced a new partnership with Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, that provides broadcasters and pay-TV operators with an end-to-end OTT solution. Pre-integrating ALPHA NETWORK's Tucano TV back-end software platform with Globecast's OTT delivery platform dramatically speeds up time-to-market for OTT services, enabling increased monetization through targeted advertising, VOD, and nPVR. A demonstration of the end-to-end OTT solution will be provided at IBC2016, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam at the ALPHA NETWORKS stand 5.A25 and Globecast stand 1.A29.

"The OTT market is competitive and it's growing significantly. If broadcasters and operators want to be competitive, they need an efficient and affordable way of delivering content to any screen, anywhere in the world, with a reduced time-to-market," said Frédéric Torasso, market manager for TV Everywhere solutions at Globecast. "Working together with ALPHA NETWORKS, we take the complexity out of launching an OTT TV and VOD service. Utilizing our pre-integrated end-to-end solution, broadcasters and operators can seamlessly acquire, manage, and distribute OTT services on a global scale and take advantage of new revenue opportunities."

Globecast's TV Everywhere solution is a fully customizable OTT delivery managed service and includes video transcoding, packaging, and delivery to any connected device, enabling broadcasters and operators to be agile as their service offering grows. Part of the Orange Group, Globecast has more than 20 years of experience in media management services for the broadcast industry.

The Tucano back-end platform from ALPHA NETWORKS simplifies management of subscribers/offers and content types, including VOD, live, and catch-up TV, delivered over various networks. Featuring an open CMS/CRM architecture and software as a service (SaaS) business model, Tucano ensures trouble-free deployment within any new or existing workflow. The back-end platform offers a wide range of capabilities, including content management, offer and subscription management, billing, CRM, and logistics -- streamlining OTT operations.

During the IBC2016 demonstration, ALPHA NETWORKS will be providing Tucano as well as Android(TM) and iOS(TM) applications, highlighting how operators can quickly and accurately manage VOD catalogs via the platform's user-friendly interface. The content shown on the applications will be delivered live and on-demand using Globecast's TV Everywhere solution.

"Speed is critical in the broadcast and pay-TV environment. If today's operators can't get an OTT offering off the ground quickly, they lose their competitive edge in the marketplace," said Guillaume Devezeaux, CTO at ALPHA NETWORKS. "Partnering with Globecast on this end-to-end OTT solution, we make it easy for operators to provide live and VOD content on every screen. The solution has successfully been finalized and is ready for worldwide deployment."

About Globecast

Globecast provides agile and seamless content acquisition, management and distribution services globally. The company constantly innovates in an evolving IP-centric environment to provide reliable and secure customer solutions. Globecast has created the number one global hybrid fiber and satellite network for video contribution and distribution. This network enables multiplatform delivery including TV Everywhere OTT, Satellite, cable, Video on demand, CDN delivery as well as cloud-enabled media services. Part of the Orange group, the company remains the trusted partner for coverage and international delivery of news, sports, and special events around the globe.

Customers enjoy a seamless global experience on the ground from 12 interconnected Globecast owned facilities, including Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Paris, Rome, and Johannesburg.

About ALPHA NETWORKS

ALPHA NETWORKS is an innovative leading company, specialized in software that enables media companies and operators to offer Pay-TV content. ALPHA NETWORKS' product is device agnostic and supports multiple payment methods. Providing a comprehensive CMS/CRM backend, allowing an out-of-the-box integration with video infrastructure and metadata providers, ALPHA NETWORKS enables swift integration with legacy systems. The platform provides an open API that can be easily used to integrate with client middleware, device applications and user interface providers.

ALPHA NETWORKS empowers the innovation, accelerates the projects go-to-market and enhances the next generation TV- entertainment business.

Headquartered in Belgium, with sales representatives in Europe, Asia and South America, the company is internationally recognized. Working with major Telecom and Media companies such as Orange, Econet Group, TeleCentro, ALPHA NETWORKS excels in carrier grade deployments and customer support.

